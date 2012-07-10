(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based B Sorabji Group's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to be constrained by B Sorabji's small scale of operations in a highly competitive garment export industry; although revenue grew 7.2% yoy to INR234.3m (provisional) in FY12 (year end March) due to the company's strong customer relationships. The ratings are also constrained by B Sorabji's inability to pass on cost increases fully to its customers, volatile raw materials prices, and significant geographical concentration risks. The latter is indicated by the fact that the company continues to derive about 95% of its revenue from Europe. Fitch notes that B Sorabji is making an attempt to increase sales from the US markets to diversify its revenue.

The ratings, however, draw strength from B Sorabji's improved credit metrics in FY12 as a result of an improvement in its profitability. Net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) improved to 3.9x in FY12 (FY11: 8.0x) and interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) to 2.5x (1.3x), due to an increase in EBITDA margins to 7.4% (3.9%). The latter was a result of lower cotton prices and rupee depreciation.

The ratings continue to reflect B Sorabji's established position through the three-decade long track record of its founders in the domestic textile industry. The ratings also reflect the stability in order flow from the company's key customers in Europe despite the current economic slowdown and a robust order book position of INR100.5m until September 2012 (around 43% of FY12 revenue).

Positive rating action may result from B Sorabji's continued strong financial performance resulting in interest cover above 1.9x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in sales and any pressure on profitability or high debt levels resulting in interest coverage below 1.2x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Established as a partnership firm in 1978, B Sorabji manufactures and exports apparel to the EU and USA markets. Its product profile includes men's, women's and children's wear. In FY11, revenue increased 13.4% yoy to INR219m, profit after tax was INR2.9m (INR2.6m), net debt/EBITDA was 8.0x (6.2x) and interest coverage was 1.3x (1.6x).

Rating actions on B Sorabji's instruments:

- INR50m fund-based packing credit limits (enhanced from INR40m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR70m fund-based FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC facility: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)'