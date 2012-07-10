July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Gosforth Funding 2012-1 plc's
RMBS notes final ratings, as follows:
Class A floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf', Stable Outlook, (Amount GBP950,000,000)
Class M floating-rate notes: 'AAsf', Stable Outlook, (Amount GBP32,100,000)
Class Z floating-rate notes: Not rated (Amount GBP85,400,000)
The notes are the second Fitch-rated standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance
under the Gosforth series. The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in
the UK by Northern Rock (Asset Management) plc (NRAM; 'A'/Negative/'F1') and
subsequently transferred to Northern Rock Plc trading as Virgin Money (Virgin
Money; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F3').
The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral,
available credit enhancement (CE), NRAM's origination and underwriting
procedures, Virgin Money's servicing capability and the transaction's legal
structure. CE for the class A notes initially total 13%, which is provided by
the subordination of the class M notes (3%) and the unrated Class Z notes (8%),
as well as a fully funded reserve account of 2%. A liquidity reserve fund
equivalent to 1.75% of the notes' balance was also established at closing.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports referenced below.
Virgin Money provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. While data
quality and availability was solid, a small number of data fields were missing
or partially completed.
Virgin Money was unable to confirm whether any borrowers had prior mortgage or
rent arrears in the 12 months prior to loan origination. Fitch considered NRAM's
lending policy and subsequently assumed a proportion of the pool had prior
mortgage arrears, conservatively applying a hit to those loans.
Virgin Money confirmed that all loans had a physical valuation by a valuer at
origination. However, it was unable to confirm in all cases the latest valuation
type where the borrower has subsequently taken a further advance. Fitch
therefore applied a valuation haircut to all loans where the valuation method
was unidentifiable.
Virgin Money was unable to confirm information in respect of builder's deposits
at a loan level. Fitch therefore assumed builder's deposits were granted on
properties that were newly built at origination and applied an appropriate
haircut to the relevant valuation.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings,
prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash
flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a
level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any
principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final
maturity.
Details of the model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying
defaults and loss severity will be included in the new issue report, which will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.