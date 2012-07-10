July 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Experian Finance PLC -------------------------- 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 30217A

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

21-Nov-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based Experian Finance PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of global credit information service provider Experian PLC (not rated; together with Experian Finance, Experian), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's business risk profile as "strong." This assessment incorporates Experian's leading position in credit information services, strong operating track record, and solid free cash flow generation. We consider the ratings to be constrained by what we see as Experian's moderate financial policies, resulting in our assessment of an "intermediate" financial risk profile.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Experian reported robust organic revenue growth of 10% in the financial year ended March 31, 2012. Looking ahead, our base-case credit scenario incorporates our view that GDP growth in the U.S. will be 2.1% in calendar 2012, and will slow to 3.6% in Latin America. These are key markets for Experian, together representing 68% of 2012 revenues. As a result, we anticipate that Experian's organic revenue growth rate will slow to mid-single digits in financial 2013 (ending March 31), slightly below the average growth rate over the past five years.

In particular, we forecast that total revenue growth in North America will slow to 5% in financial 2013 after an unusually large rebound of 10% in financial 2012 following the re-presentation of results for that year and the disposal of businesses in America. We anticipate that total revenue growth in Latin America will be about 20% in financial 2013, down from more than 30% in financial 2012. For the U.K. and Ireland, we forecast a decline in total revenue growth to 3% in financial 2013, from 10% in financial 2012, while we anticipate that turnover in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific will increase by 10% in financial 2013. Overall, we forecast total revenue growth of more than 8% in financial 2013.

In our base case, we anticipate that Experian's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will soften slightly from its current level of more than 34% to nearer 32% in financial 2013, which is the average over the past five years. We consider Experian unlikely to sustain an EBITDA margin at the higher level over the medium term. This is because we forecast a reduction in organic revenue growth, with the increased contribution from Latin America offset by recent acquisitions and further investments in the group's Decision Analytics and Marketing Services divisions. Latin America typically has modestly higher margins than the other countries in which Experian operates.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Experian's strong cash flow generation is an important rating factor, and in our base case we forecast that the group will generate adjusted free operating cash flow of more than $900 million in financial 2013 and about $1 billion in financial 2014. Experian's significant financial flexibility enables it to undertake new acquisitions without leveraging its balance sheet substantially. In the current financial year, we anticipate that Experian will undertake acquisitions totaling approximately $400 million, closer to the rate prior to financial 2012. Acquisitions will provide additional customer diversification and exposure to higher growth markets, but could also affect Experian's credit metrics in the short term until full-year profitability and cash flow accrue. Nevertheless, we estimate that the group's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt should remain commensurate with the rating level, at about 40% in financial 2013.

We factor into our forecast a share purchase of about $150 million for employee share ownership plans in financial 2013. We therefore forecast that the group will generate discretionary cash flow of about $500 million, which it could utilize to increase shareholder distributions.

In 2007, Experian acquired a 70% stake in Serasa S.A. (not rated), a market-leading credit bureau in Brazil, for $1.3 billion. Experian and the minority shareholders hold the call and put options, respectively, for the remaining 30% stake in the business. These options are exercisable for five years from June 2012. According to Experian's annual report, the put option is valued at about $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2012, and we include the fair value of this option in our calculation of the group's debt.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Experian Finance is 'A-2'. We assess Experian's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our view that liquidity sources will exceed the group's funding needs by more than 1.4x in financial 2013.

We anticipate that Experian's sources of liquidity for the year ending March 31, 2013, will total $4.1 billion, including:

-- Cash balances in excess of cash tied to daily operations and availability under committed credit facilities of about $2.2 billion;

-- Strong cash flow from operations of about $1.3 billion; and

-- A bond issuance of $600 million.

We estimate that Experian's uses of liquidity total $2.8 billion, comprising:

-- Capital expenditures (capex; roughly 10% of revenues) and dividends, together totaling nearly $820 million;

-- Acquisition spending of about $400 million;

-- Share repurchases of about $150 million;

-- Debt maturities of less than $300 million; and

-- The Seresa put option, currently valued at $1.1 billion, which we assume the minority shareholders will exercise in financial 2013.

In our base case for financial 2014, we forecast total sources of liquidity to be about $2.8 billion. We estimate total uses of liquidity to be about $1.5 billion.

Experian currently has what we consider to be satisfactory headroom under its covenants, and believe it will remain so over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Experian will continue to report positive organic growth over the next 12-18 months, and that it will continue to maintain its high EBITDA margin and be cash generative despite soft macroeconomic conditions in Europe. We anticipate that the group's credit metrics will decline somewhat by the end of financial 2013, but remain at levels commensurate with the 'A-' rating, with some improvement thereafter.

Downward rating pressure could arise if adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to substantially less than 40%. This could occur if Experian were to spend significant amounts on shareholder-friendly actions, undertake substantial debt-funded acquisitions, or if market conditions were to worsen beyond our expectations.

We currently view rating upside potential as limited and dependent on Experian's commitment to improving its financial risk profile and sustaining adjusted FFO to debt above 45%.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Critical Mass, Diversity And Cost Flexibility Support Success In European Business Services, Nov. 19, 2007