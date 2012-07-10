July 10 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Experian Finance PLC -------------------------- 10-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
retail stores,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 30217A
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
21-Nov-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based Experian Finance PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of
global credit information service provider Experian PLC (not rated; together
with Experian Finance, Experian), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of the group's business risk profile as "strong." This assessment
incorporates Experian's leading position in credit information services,
strong operating track record, and solid free cash flow generation. We
consider the ratings to be constrained by what we see as Experian's moderate
financial policies, resulting in our assessment of an "intermediate" financial
risk profile.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Experian reported robust organic revenue growth of 10% in the financial year
ended March 31, 2012. Looking ahead, our base-case credit scenario
incorporates our view that GDP growth in the U.S. will be 2.1% in calendar
2012, and will slow to 3.6% in Latin America. These are key markets for
Experian, together representing 68% of 2012 revenues. As a result, we
anticipate that Experian's organic revenue growth rate will slow to mid-single
digits in financial 2013 (ending March 31), slightly below the average growth
rate over the past five years.
In particular, we forecast that total revenue growth in North America will
slow to 5% in financial 2013 after an unusually large rebound of 10% in
financial 2012 following the re-presentation of results for that year and the
disposal of businesses in America. We anticipate that total revenue growth in
Latin America will be about 20% in financial 2013, down from more than 30% in
financial 2012. For the U.K. and Ireland, we forecast a decline in total
revenue growth to 3% in financial 2013, from 10% in financial 2012, while we
anticipate that turnover in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific
will increase by 10% in financial 2013. Overall, we forecast total revenue
growth of more than 8% in financial 2013.
In our base case, we anticipate that Experian's Standard & Poor's-adjusted
EBITDA margin will soften slightly from its current level of more than 34% to
nearer 32% in financial 2013, which is the average over the past five years.
We consider Experian unlikely to sustain an EBITDA margin at the higher level
over the medium term. This is because we forecast a reduction in organic
revenue growth, with the increased contribution from Latin America offset by
recent acquisitions and further investments in the group's Decision Analytics
and Marketing Services divisions. Latin America typically has modestly higher
margins than the other countries in which Experian operates.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Experian's strong cash flow generation is an important rating factor, and in
our base case we forecast that the group will generate adjusted free operating
cash flow of more than $900 million in financial 2013 and about $1 billion in
financial 2014. Experian's significant financial flexibility enables it to
undertake new acquisitions without leveraging its balance sheet substantially.
In the current financial year, we anticipate that Experian will undertake
acquisitions totaling approximately $400 million, closer to the rate prior to
financial 2012. Acquisitions will provide additional customer diversification
and exposure to higher growth markets, but could also affect Experian's credit
metrics in the short term until full-year profitability and cash flow accrue.
Nevertheless, we estimate that the group's adjusted ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to debt should remain commensurate with the rating level, at
about 40% in financial 2013.
We factor into our forecast a share purchase of about $150 million for
employee share ownership plans in financial 2013. We therefore forecast that
the group will generate discretionary cash flow of about $500 million, which
it could utilize to increase shareholder distributions.
In 2007, Experian acquired a 70% stake in Serasa S.A. (not rated), a
market-leading credit bureau in Brazil, for $1.3 billion. Experian and the
minority shareholders hold the call and put options, respectively, for the
remaining 30% stake in the business. These options are exercisable for five
years from June 2012. According to Experian's annual report, the put option is
valued at about $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2012, and we include the fair
value of this option in our calculation of the group's debt.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Experian Finance is 'A-2'. We assess Experian's
liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our view that
liquidity sources will exceed the group's funding needs by more than 1.4x in
financial 2013.
We anticipate that Experian's sources of liquidity for the year ending March
31, 2013, will total $4.1 billion, including:
-- Cash balances in excess of cash tied to daily operations and
availability under committed credit facilities of about $2.2 billion;
-- Strong cash flow from operations of about $1.3 billion; and
-- A bond issuance of $600 million.
We estimate that Experian's uses of liquidity total $2.8 billion, comprising:
-- Capital expenditures (capex; roughly 10% of revenues) and dividends,
together totaling nearly $820 million;
-- Acquisition spending of about $400 million;
-- Share repurchases of about $150 million;
-- Debt maturities of less than $300 million; and
-- The Seresa put option, currently valued at $1.1 billion, which we
assume the minority shareholders will exercise in financial 2013.
In our base case for financial 2014, we forecast total sources of liquidity to
be about $2.8 billion. We estimate total uses of liquidity to be about $1.5
billion.
Experian currently has what we consider to be satisfactory headroom under its
covenants, and believe it will remain so over the next 12 months.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Experian will continue to report
positive organic growth over the next 12-18 months, and that it will continue
to maintain its high EBITDA margin and be cash generative despite soft
macroeconomic conditions in Europe. We anticipate that the group's credit
metrics will decline somewhat by the end of financial 2013, but remain at
levels commensurate with the 'A-' rating, with some improvement thereafter.
Downward rating pressure could arise if adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to
substantially less than 40%. This could occur if Experian were to spend
significant amounts on shareholder-friendly actions, undertake substantial
debt-funded acquisitions, or if market conditions were to worsen beyond our
expectations.
We currently view rating upside potential as limited and dependent on
Experian's commitment to improving its financial risk profile and sustaining
adjusted FFO to debt above 45%.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Critical Mass, Diversity And Cost Flexibility Support Success In
European Business Services, Nov. 19, 2007