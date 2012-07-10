July 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'BBB' rating to a fixed-rate secured bond issuance to be issued by Bealine.

-- The transaction involves the transfer by British Airways PLC (BA) of a portfolio of landing and take-off slots at London Heathrow Airport to a newly created, wholly-owned subsidiary of BA named British Airways (BA) Ltd. (the borrower).

-- The bonds will have the benefit of security interest over the shares in the borrower and certain other assets of the borrower. No fixed security is being granted over any of the slots.

-- Bealine's ability to service the ongoing interest and principal payments on the bonds will rely on the performance of BA's business.

-- We rate the notes higher than our rating on BA, due to the strategic nature of the slots to BA, and therefore the influence we believe the holders of these assets would likely have in a BA bankruptcy reorganization scenario.

-- The financing structure involves a bond issuance that will benefit from structural enhancements including the ability to appoint an administrative receiver in respect of the borrower.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services as assigned its preliminary 'BBB' credit rating to a fixed-rate secured bond issuance by Bealine PLC (see list below).

At closing, the issuer (Bealine) will on-lend the proceeds of the bond issuance to a wholly-owned subsidiary of British Airways PLC (BA; BB-/Stable), named British Airways (BA) Ltd. (the borrower). This will allow the borrower to purchase from BA its rights to a portfolio of landing and take-off slots at London Heathrow Airport.