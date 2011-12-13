(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13- Fitch Ratings, in a special report, says that despite the better capex performance during the 11th Five-Year Plan (2007-2012), concerns remain on the credit quality of private power companies in India. This is attributed to the large size of their capex programmes compared with their modest cash flow from operations (CFO) and lack of long-term contracts for fuel supply and volume off-take.

"However, large government-owned power generators, like NTPC ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), NHPC ('BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) and Neyveli Power Corporation ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), are better positioned to withstand increased risks from capex delays due to their comfortable liquidity, large CFO and strong power purchase agreements that allow pass-through of interest costs during construction into tariffs", says Salil Garg, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Utilities team.

Addition to the generation capacity in the 11th plan is expected to be higher than any of the earlier plans at 58GW, though it will still fall short of the targets by 20GW. Similarly, physical achievements in transmission and distribution sectors, though higher than the previous plans, would also be lower than the targets.

Delays have been common in thermal power generation due to land, environment, equipment and mining issues, in power transmission due to right-of-way issues, and in hydropower generation due to geological and environmental problems. "A lack of domestically available coal has also acted as an impediment to newly commissioned power plants", says Vivek Jain, Analyst in Fitch's Asia Pacific Utilities team.

