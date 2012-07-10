(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

OVERVIEW

-- On May 31, 2012, we published our revised criteria for assessing counterparty risk.

-- As a result, on June 26, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on 30 tranches from 30 EMEA synthetic CDO transactions.

-- Today, we have resolved 28 of those CreditWatch negative placements. We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on 24 tranches, and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on 24 tranches in 24 funded synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches in four transactions.

We have taken these rating actions in connection with our recently published counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). We placed these ratings on CreditWatch negative on June 26, 2012 (see "Ratings On 30 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Counterparty Criteria Update"). The complete list of public ratings affected by today's rating actions is available in "S&P EMEA Synthetic CDO Rating Actions In Connection With Our 2012 Counterparty Criteria," published today.

In line with our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on 24 funded synthetic CDO transactions with instruments and associated counterparty obligations that support all of the principal repayment. These include structures that use total return swaps and investment agreements. The minimum eligible rating for counterparties to these transactions is now no lower than one notch below the rating on the supported security.

We have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches following a recent replacement of the supporting counterparty. The replacement counterparty is rated the same as the current rating on the respective notes, and we have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these tranches.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- S&P EMEA Synthetic CDO Rating Actions In Connection With Our 2012 Counterparty Criteria, July 10, 2012

-- Ratings On 30 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Counterparty Criteria Update, June 26, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, March 7, 2005