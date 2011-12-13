DUBLIN Dec 13 Struggling Irish telecoms group eircom confirmed on Tuesday that earnings for the financial year 2011 would be significantly below the previous period due to the battered state of the domestic economy.

The former state telecoms firm said lower consumer confidence and competition was putting pressure on its fixed line and mobile revenues in its retail, consumer and small business units.

"There are some early signals that consumer confidence continues to weaken performance and may result in some emerging trends that could impact the existing budget," the group said in a statement.

The company, which is majority owned by Singapore Technologies Telemedia, said its independent directors were evaluating three proposals to restructure its 3.75 billion euros debt pile. [ID:nL6E7NC213]

It will update the market on its request for a covenant waiver from senior lenders on Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins. Editing by Jane Merriman)

