(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it is seeking comments to
its proposed methodology for rating insurance companies worldwide that it has just published,
"Criteria | Insurance | Request for Comment:Insurers: Rating Methodology."
Standard & Poor's also announced that it is hosting two teleconferences on
July 12 and 13 to discuss the Request for Comment (RFC) (see teleconference
details below).
Watch the related CreditMatters TV segments titled "What Are The Objectives
And Next Steps For The Request For Comment On The Proposed Insurance Ratings
Criteria?," "Mise A Jour Des Criteres Assurance Standard & Poor's: Objectifs
Et Prochaines Etapes De L'Appel A Commentaires," "Vorschlag Fur Eine Neue
Ratingmethode Fur Versicherer: Ziele Und Nachste Schritte," "'Request For
Comments' Sulla Proposta Di Cambiamento Dei Criteri Assicurativi: Obiettivi E
Prossime Tappe Prima Della Pubblicazione Definitiva," and "¿Cuales Son Los
Objetivos Del 'Request For Comment' De Seguros? - Y ¿Cual Es El Siguiente
Paso?".
SCOPE OF THE PROPOSAL
The proposed criteria apply to all global-scale foreign currency and local
currency long-term issuer credit, financial strength, and financial
enhancement ratings on insurers in the business of life, health, and
property/casualty (P/C; known as non-life outside of the U.S.) insurance, and
reinsurance. For most companies, the three types of ratings are identical
under the current and proposed criteria. The criteria exclude ratings on bond
insurers, insurance brokers, insurers that are starting up or are in run-off,
and mortgage and title insurers. Public information ("pi") ratings are out of
the scope of the RFC.
DETAILS
The proposed criteria for insurance ratings constitute specific methodologies
and assumptions under Standard & Poor's "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published on Feb. 16, 2011.
The methodology we propose consists of two key steps: assessing (1) the group
credit profile (GCP) and, for certain subsidiaries, their stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) and (2) extraordinary government or group support.
The proposed criteria introduce a ratings framework comprising a business risk
profile and a financial risk profile. The aim is to clearly and in
considerable detail specify the factors and subfactors of the analysis, and to
show how they combine into rating outcomes.
The insurer's business risk profile is derived from the combination of the
scores for the relevant Insurance Industry and Country Risk Assessment (IICRA)
and the insurer's competitive position. Its financial risk profile is derived
from the combination of the insurer's scores for capital and earnings, risk
position, and financial flexibility. The anchor is derived from the
combination of scores for the business and financial risk profiles. The
indicative SACP or GCP is equivalent to the anchor, unless it is modified by
the enterprise risk management (ERM) and management score and by peer
comparisons.
Once the rated insurer's subsidiaries' status and the likelihood of
extraordinary support are evaluated, then the criteria assign the insurer's
issuer credit rating (ICR) as a function of the SACP, GCP and, for
government-related entities (GREs), the rating on the government.
IMPACT ON OUTSTANDING RATINGS
We expect any change to our global distribution of insurer ratings to be
modest. The review may lead to adjustments to some insurance company ratings.
We expect the significant majority of ratings to remain unchanged or move by
no more than one notch.
RESPONSE DEADLINE
We encourage all market participants to submit written comments on the
proposed criteria by Sept. 9, 2012. Please send them to
CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. After the deadline, we will review the
comments and publish the criteria.