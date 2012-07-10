July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on
Santander UK PLC (SanUK; A/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by SanUK's announced offer on
July 3, 2012 to repurchase nine of its dated subordinated instruments and the 8.963%
non-cumulative trust preferred securities of Abbey National Capital Trust I
(together "the tender offer securities").
By executing the tender offer, SanUK aims to enhance the quality of its
capital structure through the generation of core Tier 1 capital, in
anticipation of the regulatory changes that are likely to arise through the
implementation of Basel III. SanUK intends to buy back up to GBP1.5 billion of
securities in aggregate and the transaction is expected to close on July 12,
2012.
We consider the tender offer to be "opportunistic," as our criteria define
this term (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar
Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009). This is because SanUK's
tender offer securities are trading very close to "par", and, in our view,
there is no realistic possibility of a conventional default on the instruments
over the near-to-medium term.
We continue to project that SanUK's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio,
Standard & Poor's measure of capitalization, will operate in a range of 6%-7%
through the two-year rating horizon. Even if SanUK was to buy back the full
GBP1.5 billion, we do not expect this to have any meaningful impact on its
liquidity as the offer has been prefunded with medium-term issuances.
Consequently, we foresee no prospective change to our assessment of SanUK's
capital and earnings as "moderate" and its liquidity as "adequate", and
therefore no change in the bank's stand-alone credit profile or counterparty
credit rating.