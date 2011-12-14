(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14-
-- Renhe's cash flow is likely to weaken in the
next six to 12 months due to heightened receivable counterparty
risk.
-- A recent delay in receivable payments highlights the
risks surrounding the business model of the China-based
underground shopping mall developer and operator.
-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating and the 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on
Renhe on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We are also placing our 'BB-' issue rating and the
'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on the company's
senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
placed the following ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications: the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
China-based underground shopping mall developer and operator
Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.; the 'cnBB+' Greater China
credit scale rating on the company; and our 'BB-' issue rating
and 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on Renhe's senior
unsecured notes.
"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our opinion
that Renhe's cash flow is likely to weaken in the next six to 12
months due to heightened receivable counterparty risk," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "Receivables of
Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.0 billion related to the sale of
Renhe's project companies recently became overdue, highlighting
the counterparty risks."
Renhe's sale of offshore project holding companies to
individual investors on deferred payment terms last year
increased its working capital requirements and the concentration
of counterparty risks. The credit quality of the buyers is not
clear to us because Renhe did not disclose any details about the
buyers. "We expect counterparty risks to remain high because
Renhe may continue to pursue project company sales," said Mr.
Lu. "Renhe has indicated that it may sell project holding
companies in a more transparent manner and with shorter payment
terms. But the company has not yet established any meaningful
record."
We expect Renhe's liquidity to remain adequate in the next
year due to the company' limited short-term debt and no land
premium payments. Nevertheless, its liquidity could weaken if
cash receipts are materially delayed. Proceeds from each of its
project company sales are typically large. In addition, we are
skeptical about the company's ability to receive timely onshore
sales payments due to tight credit conditions in China.
We believe Renhe's overdue receivables also highlight the
risk associated with the company's business model. Regulations
governing projects that Renhe developed from underground civil
air defense facilities are ambiguous in many areas, and any
changes could raise questions about the sustainability of the
company's business model. In particular, the lack of
well-defined land use rights is an obstacle to securing
construction loans or mortgage loans onshore. These rights are
typically required for collateral. In the past two years, Renhe
has made little progress in securing bank loans from financial
institutions. The company's large surplus cash partly reflects
the limited funding sources available to the company compared
with its peers. In addition, regulations on project tendering
processes are not transparent, lowering the visibility of
Renhe's future project reserves.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action within the next
three months. We may lower the rating on Renhe by one notch if
the company fails to collect most of the overdue receivables in
the next three months or its cash flow weakens, such that its
cash balance drops to less than RMB4 billion without any sign of
improving. We may lower the rating by multiple notches if the
company's liquidity deteriorates to less than adequate or weak.
In addition, we will review the company's risk management in
relation to its future sales of project companies.
