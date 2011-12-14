(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14-

-- Renhe's cash flow is likely to weaken in the next six to 12 months due to heightened receivable counterparty risk.

-- A recent delay in receivable payments highlights the risks surrounding the business model of the China-based underground shopping mall developer and operator.

-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on Renhe on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our 'BB-' issue rating and the 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed the following ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications: the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based underground shopping mall developer and operator Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.; the 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on the company; and our 'BB-' issue rating and 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on Renhe's senior unsecured notes.

"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our opinion that Renhe's cash flow is likely to weaken in the next six to 12 months due to heightened receivable counterparty risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Lu. "Receivables of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.0 billion related to the sale of Renhe's project companies recently became overdue, highlighting the counterparty risks."

Renhe's sale of offshore project holding companies to individual investors on deferred payment terms last year increased its working capital requirements and the concentration of counterparty risks. The credit quality of the buyers is not clear to us because Renhe did not disclose any details about the buyers. "We expect counterparty risks to remain high because Renhe may continue to pursue project company sales," said Mr. Lu. "Renhe has indicated that it may sell project holding companies in a more transparent manner and with shorter payment terms. But the company has not yet established any meaningful record."

We expect Renhe's liquidity to remain adequate in the next year due to the company' limited short-term debt and no land premium payments. Nevertheless, its liquidity could weaken if cash receipts are materially delayed. Proceeds from each of its project company sales are typically large. In addition, we are skeptical about the company's ability to receive timely onshore sales payments due to tight credit conditions in China.

We believe Renhe's overdue receivables also highlight the risk associated with the company's business model. Regulations governing projects that Renhe developed from underground civil air defense facilities are ambiguous in many areas, and any changes could raise questions about the sustainability of the company's business model. In particular, the lack of well-defined land use rights is an obstacle to securing construction loans or mortgage loans onshore. These rights are typically required for collateral. In the past two years, Renhe has made little progress in securing bank loans from financial institutions. The company's large surplus cash partly reflects the limited funding sources available to the company compared with its peers. In addition, regulations on project tendering processes are not transparent, lowering the visibility of Renhe's future project reserves.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action within the next three months. We may lower the rating on Renhe by one notch if the company fails to collect most of the overdue receivables in the next three months or its cash flow weakens, such that its cash balance drops to less than RMB4 billion without any sign of improving. We may lower the rating by multiple notches if the company's liquidity deteriorates to less than adequate or weak. In addition, we will review the company's risk management in relation to its future sales of project companies.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008