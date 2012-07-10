(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - The introduction of a mortgage law in Saudi Arabia will
improve the housing supply and social stability as well as provide
diversification of the banking sector, says Fitch Ratings. However these
benefits will not be instant because banks will approach the new market with
caution.
Saudi Arabia will issue regulations and licenses for mortgages based on the
Islamic lease financing model in August.
Mortgage demand is expected to be strong because a growing young population has
faced rising rents over the last four years. This has led to a drop in living
standards among the lower-income population. The rent subcomponent of the CPI
has risen by 47% in the four years to May 2012, more than twice as fast as
overall inflation. Total mortgage lending is a mere 2% of GDP and home ownership
is only 30% of the population.
The jump in demand to buy houses now that mortgages will be available may
trigger house-price inflation. The rise in house prices will be tempered by
planned property developments that will help meet demand. Tight regulation on
mortgages as well as a cautious approach by the banks will also help to dampen
price rises.
The government is already undertaking an extensive house building programme.
Importantly, we expect private-sector property development to increase now that
there will be financing available for young Saudis. The government's Real Estate
Development Fund offers subsidised mortgages to purchasers of affordable
housing.
What's more, tight credit limits for personal loans by the Saudi Arabia Monetary
Agency show the regulator is unlikely to allow a housing boom to get out of
control. Rules for personal loans - including credit cards - cap total monthly
payments at one-third of net monthly income. Loan maturities cannot exceed five
years.
Most banks are also likely to be cautious in their approach to mortgages because
it is unclear exactly how the foreclosure process will work. Furthermore, they
are funded through short-term deposits, which limit the amount of long-term
lending they will want to undertake. Nonetheless, some banks have already built
up their presence in the housing loan market over the last 18 months.
The funding mismatch is not an immediate problem because short-term deposits
tend to stay at banks for long periods. But banks are likely to search out
longer term funding before building up large mortgage portfolios.
The new regulation allows for the development of a securitisation market, which
could provide much of the financing - if it takes off.