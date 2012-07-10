UPDATE 1-Euro zone growth revised up to highest rate in two years

* Q1 GDP +0.6 pct q/q, +1.9 pct yr/yr * Investment key driver of growth * Growth double that of U.S. on annualised basis (Updates after Eurostat revision makes figure a two-year high) By Philip Blenkinsop BRUSSELS, June 8 The euro zone economy grew by more than previously estimated in the first quarter and at its fastest rate in two years, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on Thursday, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that kept policy unchanged.