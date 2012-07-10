(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Ratings -- Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji WARTA S.A. ------ 10-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Jul-2012 A/-- --/--
29-Nov-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
18-Jul-2011 BBB/-- --/--
29-Nov-2010 A-/-- --/--
04-Sep-2009 NR/-- --/--
10-Mar-2009 BBBpi/-- --/--
20-Feb-2009 BBpi/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 10-Jul-2012