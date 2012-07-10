(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Ratings -- OJSC NLMK ---------------------------------------------- 10-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jul-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
12-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB10 bil 10.75% bnds due 10/30/2012 BBB- 21-Oct-2009
RUB5 bil 9.75% bnds due 12/04/2012 BBB- 07-Dec-2009
RUB10 bil 7.75% bnds ser 6 due 03/05/2013 BBB- 02-Mar-2010