(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited's (MTL)
National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'AA+(tha)' from 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is
Stable. At the same time, the International Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating has been
affirmed at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook.
The upgrade reflects MTL's sustained improvements in financial performance, its
strong franchise and market position, and prudent capitalisation. The ratings
also take into account continuous operational support provided by MTL's
shareholders, Ageas Insurance International N.V. (Ageas; IDR 'BBB+'/Stable) and
Kasikornbank (KBANK: IDR 'BBB+'/Stable), Thailand's fourth- largest bank.
For 9M11, revenue increased 32% yoy to THB32bn and the return on average assets
(ROAA) remained stable at an annualised rate of 2.5% (2010: 2.6%). Fitch expects
the revenue growth momentum to continue in 2012, supported by effective
multi-channel distribution, KBANK's extensive bancassurance network and its
strong agency force. However, investment yields could decline due to increased
capital market volatility. For Q411, Thailand's severe floods are likely to have
resulted in business disruption and increased flood-related costs although the
impact should be negligible and temporary.
MTL's solvency position at end-June 2011 remained strong by all measures:
amounting to 849% in the domestic solvency margin; 269% by EU standards; and
308% based on Thailand's risk-based capital framework. MTL also maintains a
conservative investment mix with about 80% of invested assets (including cash,
loans and property) being fixed-income securities (bonds, bills of exchange and
promissory notes) at end-June 2011. Equity and foreign currency investments
remain moderate and fully hedged. The duration gap between assets and
liabilities has gradually declined to single-digits. MTL is financially flexible
as it has no outstanding debt and no funding requirements in the short- to
medium-term.
Prospects for an upgrade of the International IFS rating over the medium-term
are remote given its position relative to Thailand's Local Currency sovereign
rating ('A-'/Stable). The National IFS rating is therefore unlikely to be
upgraded further. Conversely, the International IFS rating and the National IFS
rating could be downgraded if there is significant deterioration in capital with
the local solvency margin falling below 500% for an extended period of time. In
addition, steady and material erosion of franchise strength and a weakening of
profitability measures due to aggressive growth may lead to negative rating
action.