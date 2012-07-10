(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- The margins of Russian steel producer OJSC NLMK (NLMK) are constrained by the sluggish steel industry environment and weak performance of its foreign operations.

-- We think it possible that NLMK's credit metrics may not recover in 2013, contrary to our base-case expectations, if economic conditions worsen further.

-- We are revising our outlook on NLMK to negative from stable, and affirming our 'BBB-' long-term rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade NLMK in the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on vertically integrated Russian steel producer OJSC NLMK (NLMK) to negative from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating, 'ruAAA' Russia national scale rating, and 'BBB-' issue ratings on NLMK.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects NLMK's weaker profitability in the nine months to March 31, 2012, and the risk that its lower margins--particularly for its European operations--together with perceived increased steel industry related risks, won't be commensurate with a "satisfactory" business risk profile (as our criteria define the term). It also reflects the risk that NLMK's credit metrics remain below the levels we see as commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, notably a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt below 50%. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that NLMK's FFO-to-debt ratio will be about 40% in 2012, compared with 37% for the 12 months to March 31, 2012.