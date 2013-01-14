(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned its 'BB+' long-term issue rating to Belgium-based KBC Bank NV's (A-/Positive/A-2) proposed Tier 2 contingent capital notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final terms and conditions. We have also designated the proposed notes as having "minimal" equity content under our bank hybrid criteria.

We understand that the proposed notes will be subordinated and rank pari passu with KBC Bank's existing dated subordinated notes, prior to a trigger event. KBC Bank has stated that a capital adequacy trigger event shall occur if KBC Group NV's consolidated transitional CET1 ratio is less than 7% (CET1 is defined as core tier 1 capital before the adoption of Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) IV and common equity tier 1 on or after the adoption date). We understand that in the event that the CET1 ratio falls below the trigger, the principal of the notes will be automatically written down to zero, and will be cancelled. In our view, the proposed notes are "going-concern" contingent capital because they are linked to a 7% trigger.

When assigning a rating to a hybrid capital instrument with a going-concern capital trigger, we apply Table 3a from our bank hybrid criteria, which reflects the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and Standard & Poor's projection of the specified regulatory ratio on an 18-24 month forward-looking basis. KBC Bank's SACP is 'bbb+'. We project that KBC Group NV's transitional CET1 ratio will remain greater than 11% by the end of 2014, which is above 401 basis points from the trigger. This projection is based on our estimate of KBC Group's transitional CET1 ratio taking into account our estimate of future earnings, the finalization of the agreed divestments, and government hybrid reimbursements. It is also based on our understanding of the Belgian regulator's transitional rules for CRD IV implementation. We therefore assign a 'BB+' rating to the proposed issue.

We have assigned minimal equity content, in accordance with our bank hybrid criteria, because we expect the notes to have a stated maturity of less than 15 years. One of the requirements to achieve "intermediate" equity content for a going-concern contingent capital instrument is a residual life of at least 15 years if the SACP of the issuer is 'bbb-' or higher.

