(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 -

Overview

-- Russian freight rail operator UCL Rail B.V. has a strong competitive position in the Russian freight rail market, a well-diversified customer base, and a track record of healthy profitability.

-- The company has a track record of organic growth, but recently executed the substantial debt-financed acquisition of Freight One, a freight rail operator, which led to a significant increase in leverage.

-- We are assigning our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating to UCL Rail, reflecting our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that UCL Rail's resilient earnings and free operating cash flow capacity will support gradual deleveraging after its recent acquisition of Freight One, enabling it to maintain debt to EBITDA of between 1.5x and 2.0x.

Rating Action

On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and its 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating to Russian freight rail operator UCL Rail B.V. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating reflects our assessment of UCL Rail's "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

The rating on UCL Rail is constrained by our view of the revenue volatility inherent in freight transportation, which is closely linked to the volatility of the commodity dependent Russian economy. The rating also reflects some uncertainty connected with the liberalization of the rail transportation market, which we consider could lead to an increase in competition in the medium term.