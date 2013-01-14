(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Russian freight rail operator UCL Rail B.V. has a strong competitive position in the
Russian freight rail market, a well-diversified customer base, and a track record of healthy
profitability.
-- The company has a track record of organic growth, but recently executed the substantial
debt-financed acquisition of Freight One, a freight rail operator, which led to a significant
increase in leverage.
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national
scale rating to UCL Rail, reflecting our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that UCL Rail's resilient earnings and free
operating cash flow capacity will support gradual deleveraging after its recent acquisition of
Freight One, enabling it to maintain debt to EBITDA of between 1.5x and 2.0x.
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate
credit rating and its 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating to Russian freight rail operator UCL
Rail B.V. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating reflects our assessment of UCL Rail's "fair" business risk profile and
"intermediate" financial risk profile.
The rating on UCL Rail is constrained by our view of the revenue volatility inherent in
freight transportation, which is closely linked to the volatility of the commodity dependent
Russian economy. The rating also reflects some uncertainty connected with the liberalization of
the rail transportation market, which we consider could lead to an increase in competition in
the medium term.