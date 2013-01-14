(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 -
Ratings -- Freight One (JSC) -------------------------------------- 14-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Russia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jan-2013 NR/NR NR/NR
06-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
07-Oct-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
