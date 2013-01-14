(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We understand that Russia-based freight rail operator Freight One (JSC) has cut its capital expenditure plan considerably. In addition, we believe that Freight One will be able to improve its operating margins as a result of cost-control initiatives and the benefits of operational integration with the other businesses of its parent, UCL Rail.

-- We think that this should enable Freight One to keep its credit metrics in line with the 'BB+' rating, despite UCL Rail assuming additional debt in late 2012.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Freight One to stable from negative and affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term global scale and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- Following UCL Rail's 100% acquisition of Freight One, we are withdrawing the ratings on Freight One at the issuer's request.

Rating Action

On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Russia-based freight rail operator Freight One (JSC) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term global scale and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale corporate credit ratings on the company. We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the issuer's request.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our understanding that Freight One has cut its capital expenditure (capex) plans substantially. It also reflects our view that the company will improve its profitability as a result of operational synergies with the other businesses of its parent, UCL Rail (BB+/Stable/--), together with cost-control initiatives. The improvement in profitability was evident in an increase in the company's consolidated EBITDA margin for the first six months of 2012.

In December 2012, UCL Rail completed its acquisition of the remaining 25% of Freight One from Russian Railways (JSC) (BBB/Stable/--). UCL Rail assumed additional debt of Russian ruble (RUB) 49 billion to finance the transaction. We understand that this debt, together with a RUB75 billion loan that UCL Rail raised in 2011, accounted for the majority of consolidated debt at year-end 2012. Despite the recent increase in debt, we think that control over discretionary spending and a continued track record of healthy cash flow generation will help the consolidated group prevent its leverage surpassing 2x debt to EBITDA.

At the time of the withdrawal, our 'BB+' rating on Freight One reflected our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." We based these assessments on our view of Freight One's market-leading position in the Russian freight rail industry, owing to its large size and market presence; its well-diversified customer base; and its extensive area of operations. These strengths were partially offset by the uncertainty created by ongoing market liberalization, and revenue volatility associated with the freight rail business in general.

Ratings List

Ratings Withdrawn; Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To To From

Freight One (JSC)

Corporate Credit Rating NR BB+/Stable/B BB+/Negative/B

Russia National Scale NR ruAA+/--/-- ruAA+/--/--