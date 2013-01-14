(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eqdom's National Long-term Rating at 'AA(mar)' with
Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Eqdom's Support Rating at '3'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Eqdom's ratings are based on the potential support from its ultimate largest shareholder,
Societe Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative), if required. Fitch believes that although SG has
a high ability to support Eqdom, the probability of support is moderate as SG is not a direct
majority shareholder.
Eqdom's main shareholders are SG Consumer Finance (SGCF), 100% owned by SG and Societe
Generale Marocaine de Banques (SGMB, 'AAA(mar)'/Stable; 56.9%-controlled by SG). Their
respective stakes in Eqdom were 35% and 19% at end-H112. In Fitch's opinion, Eqdom fits into
SG's strategy to offer retail and commercial financial services in Morocco. Eqdom is an
important player in consumer finance lending (27% market share at end-H112), and a leader in
consumer finance to public sector employees in Morocco where it has a 40% market share. It is
also the second-largest player in the competitive car financing market.
Eqdom's integration into SG is moderate, although its management is relatively independent.
Nevertheless, SG and SGMB together control Eqdom's board (six out of 11 supervisory board
members, including the president, are SG and SGMB representatives). In addition, Eqdom benefits
from SGCF's credit risk tools and procedures and from funding support from SGMB (which provided
40% of Eqdom's bank loans at end-H112).
A downgrade of Eqdom's National and Support Ratings could result from reduced integration
into SG or a multiple-notch downgrade of SG's IDRs. Eqdom's Support Rating could also be
downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was downgraded significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(mar)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'