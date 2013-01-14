(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 14 - Foreign banks are likely to seek Turkish bank acquisitions this year in an attempt to benefit from the strong economy and banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. Such acquisitions, if they go ahead, could improve the credit ratings of the banks purchased because buyers are likely to be more highly rated. Turkey's medium-sized banks are the most likely acquisition targets because of uncertainty about the long-term sustainability of their operations as independent entities.

The sector's healthy credit fundamentals, market size (including a large bankable population) and the broadly favourable outlook for Turkey's economy make it particularly attractive. Further consolidation of the sector is likely, especially among a group of nine Fitch-rated second-tier banks, none of which commands more than a 5% market share. Although these banks are sufficiently robust to weather near-term challenges, they need to develop and protect their franchises and maintain their profitability in a highly competitive banking sector.

Recent Qatari banks' strong interest in Turkey is likely to stem from the desire to diversify out of their home country's narrow economy, coupled with the lack of potential acquisitions in the Gulf region. They can make relatively large acquisitions abroad backed by supportive shareholders, including sovereign wealth funds. Anadolu Group, 96% owner of Alternatifbank, announced that it is in talks with Commercial Bank of Qatar regarding the sale of a majority stake. This followed an announcement by Qatar National Bank of its interest in acquiring a Turkish bank.

Should international acquisitions materialise, this could be ratings positive for Turkey's domestically-owned mid-sized banks, which have sub-investment-grade ratings. In addition, Finansbank ('BBB-'), subsidiary of the troubled National Bank of Greece, could attract much foreign attention if its parent decides to explore sale opportunities. Ratings assigned to subsidiaries owned by highly rated banks are generally support driven and therefore notched down from the parent's ratings. Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' constrains foreign-currency ratings at this level.

The country's banking sector has good liquidity, held up by a stable retail deposit funding base, low leverage, still wide margins by international standards and strong credit demand. But a return to rapid loan growth could lead to a build-up of risks in the system.

Banking concentration is high, with the country's top seven banks controlling around 80% of deposits. Foreign ownership of large banks is minimal. Spain's BBVA acquired a stake (currently 25%) in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi, a leading commercial bank with around 12%-14% market share, in early 2011, with an option to take management control of the bank in just over three years.

M&A activity has increased for second-tier banks over the past two years. France's BNP Paribas consolidated its presence in Turkey in 2011 with a merger of two second-tier players in which it held stakes, Turk Ekonomi Bankasi and Fortis Bank. In September 2012 Belgian-based Dexia sold Denizbank, another medium-sized player, to Russia's Sberbank.