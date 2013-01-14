ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit slightly tighter; China developers gain
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
Jan 14 -
Overview
-- Voyage BidCo Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based social care group Voyage Care Ltd. (Voyage), is to raise GBP272 million of notes to refinance its bank debt.
-- We assess Voyage's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "fair."
-- We are assigning our 'B' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Voyage BidCo.
-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue rating to Voyage's proposed GBP210 million senior secured notes and our preliminary 'CCC+' issue rating to its proposed GBP62 million second-lien notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Voyage's operating model should enable it to sustain its operating performance and cash flow generation.
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Voyage BidCo Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based social care group Voyage Care Ltd. (Voyage). The outlook is stable.
HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were slightly firmer on Friday with Chinese property developers back in favour.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CAMCA Assurance's (CAA) and CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings to 'A+' from 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and are ultimately owned by Credit Agricole's (CA; A+/Stable) 39 regional banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's recent