OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor's is converting its issuer credit and issue ratings on Turkey to "unsolicited".

-- On Feb. 14, 2013, we intend to withdraw all of our issue ratings on the debt of Turkey.

-- The issuer credit rating will continue on an unsolicited basis.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has converted its issuer credit and issue ratings on the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B; local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3) to "unsolicited".

We are converting our issuer credit ratings on Turkey to "unsolicited" as we no longer have a rating agreement with this sovereign. We will nonetheless continue to rate Turkey on an unsolicited basis because we believe that we have access to sufficient public information of reliable quality to support our analysis and ongoing surveillance, and because we believe there is significant market interest in this unsolicited rating. For similar reasons, we rate a small number of other sovereign issuers on an unsolicited basis. We clearly identify such ratings as unsolicited, in line with EU regulatory requirements.

We are also converting our ratings on Turkey's individual sovereign debt issues to "unsolicited" and intend to withdraw them on Feb. 14, 2013, in line with our practice for other unsolicited ratings.

Standard & Poor's has initiated this unsolicited rating. It may be based solely on publicly available information and may involve the participation of the relevant entity's management. Standard & Poor's has used information from sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit Ratings Information and Data Policy, but does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

