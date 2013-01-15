(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hypotheken Management GmbH's (HM) German residential
primary servicer rating at 'RPS2'.
The rating reflects HM's strong market position as one of the very few third-party
residential mortgage servicers in Germany.
HM continues to benefit from the financial support of its parent, Schwaebisch Hall
Kreditservice AG (SHK, unrated, prior to April 2012 trading as VR Kreditwerk AG), which itself
is a subsidiary of Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). As a
standalone entity, HM Group has demonstrated continued profitability over recent years with
increasing revenue from its subsidiary MoRe Mobile Ressourcen GmbH (MoRe). SHK is part of the
second-largest domestic retail banking group, Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG, the group).
While HM benefits from mutual financial support, its activities are focused mainly on clients
outside the group.
The gap left by the departure of HM's managing director in June 2012 was filled within a
short time by a highly experienced individual ensuring the continuity of HM's operations. The
impact of the change on the company's strategy remains to be seen within the short to medium
term.
The rating further reflects the innovative strategy in a challenging market environment
where HM's decreasing portfolio puts pressure on profit targets from servicing operations. HM's
subsidiary, MoRe, offers flexible resourcing and support for change projects to banks providing
them with industry expertise and advice.
The rating also benefits from the strong focus on processes and procedures throughout the
organisation, which is demonstrated by client specific procedures electronically documented
within a centralised database and implemented in its process driven processing-platform. This is
further supported by HM's Internal Audit that fulfils the requirements of the German regulator
for banks using a three-year risk-based audit approach with steady results.
HM faces challenges with staff turnover reaching its almost all-time peak at 20% in
end-December 2011, despite the increase in operational staff's company tenure reaching
approximately six years. Fitch considers this is due to MoRe's flexible resourcing model and the
increasing external demand for qualified staff.
As at end-December 2011, HM's primary servicing portfolio - including franchise clients -
totalled approximately 160,000 loans with an outstanding principal balance of EUR10.0bn, a
decrease from 185,000 loans and EUR11.9bn as of 31 December 2010.
Fitch employed its global and German servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's
operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison against
similar German servicers as part of the review process.