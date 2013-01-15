(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2012 (see "Related Research").

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In December 2012, we issued a total of four CDO transaction rating confirmations, all of which were for cash flow and hybrid CDOs. We issued no rating confirmation for a synthetic CDO or an SME CLO this month.

