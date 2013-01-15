Jan 15 -

Overview

-- Italy-based credit information provider Cerved Group SpA is being acquired by CVC Capital Partners. As part of the acquisition, Cerved Technologies SpA (Cerved) is issuing senior secured and senior subordinated notes totaling EUR780 million.

-- Cerved is the clear market leader for credit information services in Italy, with a broad, diverse client base. In our view, it has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and a "fair" business risk profile.

-- We are therefore assigning our 'B' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Cerved. At the same time, we are assigning our 'B' preliminary issue rating to the group's proposed EUR250 million senior secured floating rate notes and proposed EUR300 million senior secured fixed rate notes, and our 'CCC+' preliminary issue rating to the group's proposed EUR230 million senior subordinated notes issue.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Cerved will continue to increase its revenues and maintain its strong margins.

Rating Action

On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Italy-based credit information provider Cerved Technologies SpA (Cerved). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' preliminary issue rating to Cerved's proposed EUR250 million senior secured floating rate notes, due 2019, and proposed EUR300 million senior secured fixed rate notes, due 2020. The recovery rating on these proposed notes is '4', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (30%-50%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

We also assigned our 'CCC+' preliminary issue rating to Cerved's proposed EUR230 million senior subordinated notes, due 2021. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The rating actions reflect our assessment of the group's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and business risk profile as "fair." Cerved's private equity ownership has led the group to adopt a higher tolerance for aggressive financial policies, including acquisitions and sizable cash dividends. As a result of the acquisition and new debt package, we forecast Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6x for the fiscal year-ending Dec. 31, 2013. We also factor into our rating Cerved's business risk profile, which we assess as "fair" under our criteria. The group, which operates in the fragmented Italian small and midsize enterprise and regulated Italian bank markets, faces ongoing exposure to potential litigation and reputational damage.

In absolute terms, Cerved has smaller operations and weaker geographic diversity when compared with larger credit information providers. These weaknesses are partially offset by the fact that Cerved is the clear market leader in Italy, with a broad, diverse client base. The group benefits from profitable and cash generative operations, with minimal capital expenditure (capex) and working capital requirements. What's more, the Italian credit information services market has high barriers to entry, which help to protect Cerved's strong market position. New entrants would need to invest heavily in order to replicate Cerved's database, which the group has developed over many years.

In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that Cerved's revenues will increase at a mid-single-digit rate to more than EUR300 million on Dec. 31, 2013. At the same time, we anticipate that Cerved's adjusted EBITDA margin will be slightly more than 45%, with adjusted EBITDA of about EUR140 million. We forecast that the group will continue to generate good cash flows, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of more than EUR50 million on Dec. 31, 2013. We also forecast that Cerved's credit metrics will remain broadly stable, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of about 6x and adjusted FFO to debt of about 6% on the same date. We consider FFO to debt of more than 12% to be commensurate with a higher rating.