OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Harvest CLO IV's performance by conducting our credit
and cash flow analysis and assessing the support provided by the transaction
participants.
-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1A,
A-1B, and A-2 notes.
-- Harvest CLO IV is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans
to speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Harvest CLO IV PLC's
class A-1A, A-1B, and A-2 notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance. We
have conducted our credit and cash flow analysis and assessed the support that
each participant provides to the transaction by applying our 2012 counterparty
criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Nov. 29, 2012). In our analysis, we used data from the latest
available trustee report dated Oct. 31, 2012.
We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine
the break-even default rates for each rated class of notes. In our analysis,
we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing
(EUR706,014,852), the current weighted-average spread (3.64%), and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We
applied various cash flow stress scenarios, using four different default
patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios for
each liability rating category.
From our analysis, we have observed that the level of credit enhancement has
remained stable since our previous review (see "Ratings Raised In Cash Flow
CLO Transaction Harvest CLO IV Following Review," published on Nov. 8, 2011).
Since then, we have also observed that the notional amount of defaulted assets
has increased and that the weighted-average life of the portfolio has
shortened.
From our analysis, 18.20% of the portfolio comprises non euro-denominated
loans, which are hedged under cross-currency swap agreements with various
counterparties. In our opinion, the downgrade remedies for these
cross-currency swaps do not fully comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria.
As a result, in our cash flow analysis, we considered scenarios where the
currency swap counterparties do not perform and where the transaction is
consequently exposed to changes in currency rates. Under our scenario
analysis, the class A notes could withstand the stresses applied at their
current rating levels.
In our opinion, the level of credit enhancement available to the class A-1A,
A-1B, and A-2 notes is consistent with their current ratings, taking into
account the results of our credit and cash flow analysis and the application
of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have therefore
affirmed our ratings on the class A-1A, A-1B, and A-2 notes.
Harvest CLO IV is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European speculative-grade
corporate firms. The transaction closed in June 2006 and is managed by 3iDebt
Management Investments Ltd.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
Harvest CLO IV PLC
EUR580 Million Senior Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Affirmed
A-1A AA+ (sf)
A-1B AA- (sf)
A-2 AA- (sf)