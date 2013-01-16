We also expect the proposed refinancing to improve Gajah Tunggal's debt
maturity profile and reduce its refinancing risk. Gajah Tunggal expects to
refinance the outstanding bonds with a senior secured bond issue of up to
US$500 million. After refinancing, the company's capital structure will only
consist of a five-year senior secured bond maturing in 2018. Gajah Tunggal
obtained shareholder approval for the refinancing during its Jan. 14, 2013,
extraordinary shareholder meeting, and we expect the transaction to close by
the end of that month.
Gajah Tunggal's business risk profile reflects the intense competition in the
regional tire sector and volatile raw material prices. Intense competition in
Indonesia, the company's main market, is likely to persist over the next three
years.
Gajah Tunggal's affiliation with GITI is a rating constraint. Gajah Tunggal's
ultimate major shareholders also own a majority stake in GITI. We expect the
companies to continue engaging in related party transactions over the next
three years. As a result, we believe Gajah Tunggal will remain somewhat
sensitive to GITI's financial performance.
In our view, Gajah Tunggal is likely to maintain its good position in
Indonesia over the next two years due to its recognized brand name,
difficult-to-replicate distribution network, and added production capacity. We
expect marginal market share gains in the passenger car radial tire segment as
the company continues to develop its relationship with original equipment
manufacturers. These gains should offset a limited erosion of market share in
the motorcycle segment as Gajah Tunggal refines its product offering. Still,
the company remains a small manufacturer globally, with less than 1.5% of the
global tire market.
We rate Gajah Tunggal's proposed issuance of up to US$500 million in senior
secured notes due 2018 at the same level as the corporate credit rating on the
company. This is because we believe secured priority debt ranking higher than
the notes will be less than 15% of Gajah Tunggal's total assets over the next
two years. Our CreditWatch status on the proposed notes reflects the placement
of our corporate credit rating on Gajah Tunggal on CreditWatch positive on
Dec. 27, 2012. The company intends to use the proceeds of the proposed notes
to repay about US$413 million outstanding under its 2009 restructured bond,
and for capital spending and general corporate purposes.
The major assets used to secure the notes are expected to be three of Gajah
Tunggal's production plants and related equipment, and the company's 25.6%
stake in Indonesia-based chemical producer PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk. (not
rated). We note, however, that the security package does not include Gajah
Tunggal's industrial land in Karawang, which we believe represents a sizable
proportion of the company's fixed assets (about 17%) and equity (about 20%).
In addition, Gajah Tunggal's facility manufacturing radial tires for passenger
cars, which contributes a significant part of its revenues, is not pledged to
bondholders.
The financial covenants under the proposed issue are somewhat looser, in our
opinion, than the covenants under Gajah Tunggal's 2009 restructured bond. The
company can incur additional debt if its fixed charge coverage ratio exceeds
2.75x on a rolling 12-month basis. The 2009 restructured bond allowed
additional debt provided the company satisfied the following financial
covenants: a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x; a debt-consolidated net
worth of less than 2.0x; and a ratio of current assets to current liabilities
above 1.0x. Nevertheless, we expect Gajah Tunggal to remain in compliance with
the covenant on fixed-charge coverage ratio over the next two years in our
base-case scenario.
Liquidity
Gajah Tunggal's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect
the company's liquidity sources to exceed its liquidity uses by about 1.2x in
the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of FFO of Indonesian
rupiah (IDR) 1,100 billion in 2013 and Gajah Tunggal's cash balance of
IDR681.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012.
-- The company also has about IDR93.8 billion in short-term investments.
But we only consider 50% of the value of these investments in our liquidity
assessment to reflect their possible lack of marketability.
-- We expect the company to refinance the entire outstanding bond with
the proceeds from its proposed US$500 million senior secured bond due 2018.
-- We expect working capital requirements of IDR300 billion-IDR350
billion and capital expenditure of about IDR1,540 billion in 2013.
-- We also factor in about IDR50 billion of shareholder distribution in
June 2013.
We believe Gajah Tunggal's 25.6% stake in Jakarta stock exchange-listed PT
Polychem Indonesia Tbk. (not rated) as of Sept. 30, 2012, provides marginal
additional support to the company's liquidity. Although we understand that
Gajah Tunggal is considering its strategic options regarding this stake, our
liquidity assessment assumes that the company could sell more shares in the
open market to replenish its cash balance if its liquidity situation weakens
materially.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement with positive implications reflects our view that
Gajah Tunggal's proposed refinancing of its outstanding bonds will improve its
debt maturity profile and reduce its refinancing risk. We expect to resolve
the CreditWatch status when the company's refinancing initiative closes, which
we expect by the end of January 2013.
We may raise the rating on Gajah Tunggal by one notch to 'B+' after the
refinancing.
We may affirm the rating and revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Gajah
Tunggal postpones or cancels its bond refinancing initiative; or (2) the
amount raised by the company or the terms and conditions of the prospective
bond differ significantly from the ones we have incorporated in our base-case
assumptions.
