Overview
-- On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on
Luxembourg and revised the outlook to stable from negative.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings on Banque et Caisse
d'Epargne de l'Etat, Luxembourg (BCEE) and revising the outlook to stable from
negative.
-- The stable outlook mirrors that on Luxembourg, reflecting our view of
BCEE as a government-related entity with an "extremely high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support if needed, and BCEE's generally sound
financial profile.
Rating Action
