(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 -
Summary analysis -- Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank ------------------- 16-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
06-May-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Support from 100% owner Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA).
-- We expect EAA to ensure an orderly winding down of Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank (WIB).
-- Moderate likelihood of extraordinary government support.
Weaknesses:
-- Possibility that EAA would sell WIB in the longer term if capital
markets improve fundamentally and WIB's unsecured funding needs decrease.
-- A narrow business model that requires ongoing parent support.
-- Dependence on wholesale funding.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Germany-based Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank (WIB) is stable, reflecting our view that material changes that
would affect our assessment of WIB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) or the
likelihood of additional government support shouldn't arise in the near term.
In addition, we believe that the measures taken by German state-owned Erste
Abwicklungsanstalt--a public-law workout entity and WIB's 100% owner--to wind
down WIB should enable the bank to maintain adequate and sustainable
risk-adjusted capital ratios in the 7%-10% range over this time frame.
We could take negative rating actions if, for example, we concluded that the
likelihood of a sale of WIB to a financially weaker entity had increased, that
WIB's systemic importance had diminished further, or that WIB's capital or
risk position had weakened. A disorderly wind-down, which we currently
consider very unlikely, could have adverse implications, mainly for WIB's
subordinated and unsecured creditors.
We could take positive rating actions if WIB's wind-down progresses smoothly,
sustainably reducing the risks from its SACP, or if EAA strengthened its
explicit support for WIB.
