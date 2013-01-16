(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Jan. 14, 2013, we revised our outlook on Finland to stable from negative and affirmed
the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings.
-- The ratings on Finland-based guarantee provider Municipal Guarantee Board reflect the
support of Finland's robust local government sector, through a joint guarantee from
municipalities representing almost all of the Finnish population.
-- We are revising our outlook on the Municipal Guarantee Board to stable from negative and
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' credit ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the structure of the joint municipal funding
system will remain in its current form and that creditworthiness in the Finnish municipal sector
will remain stable over the next two years.
Rating Action
On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Finland-based
Municipal Guarantee Board (MGB) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on MGB.
Rationale
The affirmation follows a similar action on the Republic of Finland (AAA/Stable/A-1+) on
Jan. 14, 2013.
In our opinion, the ratings on MGB reflect the joint support of Finland's local and regional
governments (LRGs) through a guarantee extended by MGB's owner municipalities, which together
represent more than 99% of the country's population. Moreover, under the current institutional
setup, MGB's sole purpose is to provide guarantees for the financial obligations of Municipality
Finance PLC, which funds the Finnish LRG sector.
We believe that, ultimately, MGB's ability to service the guarantee commitment related to
Municipality Finance depends on the creditworthiness of Finland's local government sector. If
Municipality Finance were to default on its financial obligations, MGB could, without a court
order, turn to its members to obtain money on a pro rata basis, which it would receive through
the guarantee mechanism for repaying investors. Importantly, we believe that the
creditworthiness of the Finnish LRG sector is robust, partly due to strong systemic support
features.
Moreover, specific legislation under the Municipal Guarantee Board Act regulates MGB's role
and scope of activities. The Act highlights MGB's special public-policy role and sole mission as
ensuring the viability of a joint funding system for Finnish local governments. Essentially,
this means providing guarantees for Municipality Finance's financial obligations. We are not
aware of any discussions to extend MGB's scope.
Outlook
The stable outlook on MGB is based on our expectation that the structure of Finland's joint
municipal funding system will remain in its current form, and that Municipality Finance will
remain the sole recipient of MGB's guarantees. In addition, we anticipate that creditworthiness
in the Finnish municipal sector will remain stable and the current legislative
structure--including the Municipal Guarantee Board Act and MGB's status as a special
public-policy entity--will remain unchanged.
A negative rating action on MGB could materialize if its legal status or institutional
set-up changed or if our view of Municipality Finance's credit quality significantly
deteriorated. Similarly, the ratings could come under pressure if other credit institutions were
allowed to benefit from the MGB guarantee. In addition, a downgrade of Finland could lead to a
similar downgrade of MGB.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Municipal Guarantee Board
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+