Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has updated the Global Macro Aggregate Credit Risk chart in its Risk
Radar as at mid-January 2013. This is the only part of the Risk Radar that has been updated as
at this date to accompany Fitch's European outlook road show. A full discussion of risks
represented in the Global Macro Aggregate Credit Risk chart, and all other
charts, can be found in Risk Radar: October 2012.
The January 2013 update moves the position of two risks and introduces two new
topics. Fitch has adjusted the positions of the US fiscal stand-off and the
eurozone financial crisis. The lack of a more permanent resolution in the US
raises the urgency of this risk, while that of a potential eurozone financial
crisis has lessened. However, their respective unfavourable impact positioning
is unchanged.
The Outlook on the US 'AAA' rating remains Negative. The legislative debate is
still the most pressing one. It continues with the US debt ceiling having been
reached and possible further legislative fiscal measures forthcoming in the next
two months. The measures approved by eurozone policymakers in 2012 have made a
disorderly default by a eurozone sovereign less likely, with reduced consequent
contagion effects. However, the continued risk presented by the eurozone crisis
is sufficiently strong for Fitch to regard it as one of the greatest negative
risks at present.
The two new risk bubbles are "High Yield" and "Greater Independence of US in
Energy". In the Risk Radar, Fitch classifies the former in the low urgency but
impact unfavourable area. The agency remains concerned about possible growing
asset bubbles as central bank fiscal easing continues. If it occurred as a
result of the deterioration and possible default of high-yield borrowers it
would negatively affect ratings. This concern developed during 2012 in a number
of regions globally, including Asia-Pacific and the US. Increased high-yield
issuance and investor interest in this product area also contributed to Fitch's
inclusion of this risk on the Risk Radar Global Macro Aggregate Credit Risk
chart.
Increased shale gas production has resulted in greater energy independence for
the US. Fitch considers it to have a favourable ratings impact as energy costs
should become lower. It is of low urgency because of the time required for this
to affect ratings.