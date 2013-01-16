(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to STORM 2013-I's class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands.

-- Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to STORM 2013-I B.V.'s EUR744.7 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, STORM 2013-I will also issue EUR7.5 million of unrated notes (see list below).

STORM 2013-I will be the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100% subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage originator in the Netherlands since 1980. Since April 2002, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) (AA-/Stable/A-1+) has held 70% of Obvion's shares and ABP has held the remaining 30%. As of May 2012, Rabobank Nederland has 100% ownership of Obvion, after acquiring all of its shares.

The collateral comprises performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands. Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- STORM 2013-I is a repeat transaction for Obvion and the structure remains largely unchanged from previous transactions. However, STORM 2013-I's class A1, A2, B, and C notes have higher credit enhancement levels than recent STORM transactions.

-- STORM 2013-I is the 23rd transaction in the STORM series for Obvion.

-- Rabobank Nederland is a counterparty to this transaction, providing the cash advance facility, a commingling guarantee, a construction deposit guarantee, and acting as the back-up swap counterparty.

-- Like STORM 2012-V B.V. and STORM 2012-IV B.V., this transaction includes construction loans, which carry an element of credit risk as well as set-off risk because of the potential that the seller could fail to meet draw-down requests.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- Before the first optional redemption date, Obvion, in its role as the originator, may make further advances to borrowers, which STORM 2013-I may acquire. In addition, loans in breach of the representations and warranties may be replaced. This leads to a risk that the portfolio's credit quality could be reduced. For this transaction in particular, the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and weighted-average loss severity (WALS) test has been removed and additional further advance criteria have been included. We have factored the updated eligibility criteria and further advance criteria into our credit analysis. We believe this mitigates the risk of deterioration in the portfolio's credit quality.

-- The portfolio's weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is high compared with other European jurisdictions. In our opinion, this risk is mitigated by the levels of credit enhancement, which we consider to be commensurate with the rating category. Various incentives under the Dutch tax regime mean that high LTV ratios are not necessarily an indicator of higher risk in the Dutch mortgage market. The incentives include the tax deductibility of mortgage interest and the tax efficiency of savings linked to insurance policies.

-- As in many other Dutch RMBS transactions, there is a risk that, if a mortgage borrower's insurance policy provider becomes insolvent, the borrower may be able to set off any resulting loss of his insurance policy repayments against his mortgage loan. In this transaction, there are 31 insurance policy providers, with the largest exposure equating to 1.61% of the portfolio. We consider that the available credit enhancement adequately covers the risk of borrower set-off. Therefore, we can delink the ratings in our analysis on the notes from the ratings on the insurance companies, and assign our 'AAA' rating to the most senior class of notes.

-- If Obvion becomes insolvent, mortgage collection amounts that have not been swept may get caught up in its bankruptcy estate. As the seller is an unrated entity, Rabobank Nederland will offer a guarantee, which we believe mitigates this commingling risk. The transaction documents make additional provisions in case the long-term rating on Rabobank Nederland drops below the minimum eligible rating to support the highest-rated supported note, which is 'A' (or 'A+' if the short-term rating is less than 'A-1') when supporting 'AAA' rated notes.

-- The collateral portfolio includes construction loans, which we consider carry higher risks while in the construction phase. In our opinion, at the time of construction, these borrowers have a higher propensity to default, and the value of the property is lower. Therefore, we assume a higher foreclosure frequency for these loans and stress the potential loss severity in the event of foreclosure. Our analysis takes these risks into account, and in our opinion they are mitigated through credit enhancement. For these types of loans, the borrowers place part of the agreed mortgage loans on deposit with the seller. These deposits are typically for the purpose of construction and renovation of the mortgaged properties, and the seller will pay them to the borrowers in stages as the construction or renovation works progress. If the seller becomes insolvent and fails to pay the deposit to the borrower, the borrower will likely be able to set off the amount of the undrawn deposit against the amount owed to the issuer under the mortgage loan. In this transaction, the issuer will have the benefit of a construction deposit guarantee from Rabobank Nederland, under which the issuer will be able to draw an amount that is equal to the aggregate outstanding construction deposits, if the seller becomes insolvent. The transaction documents make additional provisions in case the long-term rating on Rabobank Nederland drops below the minimum eligible rating to support the highest-rated supported note, which is 'A' (or 'A+' if the short-term rating is less than 'A-1') when supporting 'AAA' rated notes.

Our ratings on each class of notes reflect the transaction's payment structure and cash flow mechanics, and a cash flow analysis to determine whether the notes could be repaid under stress test scenarios. Another key consideration in our rating analysis is the protection for noteholders, which is provided by a combination of subordination, a liquidity facility, and a cash reserve to cover credit losses and income shortfalls.

This transaction is expected to close in January 2013.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Changes To The Treatment Of Potential Set-Off Risk In The Dutch RMBS Market, Sept. 8, 2006

-- Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria, Dec. 16, 2005

-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

Related Research

-- Presale: STORM 2013-I B.V., Jan. 16, 2013

-- The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On, Dec. 13, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Dutch RMBS Index Reports, published quarterly

RATINGS LIST

STORM 2013-I B.V.

EUR744.7 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And EUR7.5 Million Unrated Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A1 AAA (sf) 150.0

A2 AAA (sf) 550.0

B AA (sf) 17.1

C A (sf) 13.1

D BBB- (sf) 14.5

E NR 7.5

NR--Not rated.