Jan 16 -

Overview

-- Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. was planning to sell its 29.8% share in Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT Express N.V. to United Parcel Service Inc. for about EUR1.54 billion and use part of the proceeds to pay down debt.

-- We understand that the European Commission is likely to issue a formal decision to block the sale by Feb. 5, 2013. Since the sale is unlikely to conclude, we no longer see any potential for PostNL to improve its financial risk profile through monetizing its stake in TNT Express in the short term.

-- In addition, we see continued pressure on PostNL's business risk profile in view of the weakening economic environment in The Netherlands, the structural volume decline in the European mail industry, and a greater volume decline in the third quarter of 2012 than we anticipated.

-- We are therefore removing our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on PostNL from CreditWatch positive.

-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if PostNL is unable to mitigate the pressure on its business risk profile.

Rating Action

On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. from CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with positive implications on March 26, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on PostNL. The outlook is negative.