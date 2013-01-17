(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' long-term corporate
credit rating to Toshiba Corporation's (Toshiba; BBB/Stable/A-2) JPY30 billion series 53
domestic currency senior straight bonds. The coupon rate is 0.62% and the bonds are due
Jan. 27, 2017.
Our ratings on Toshiba reflect its stable profits and cash flow from power
generation, other industrial systems, and medical equipment, as well as its
strong competitiveness in NAND flash memory, backed by technological strengths
and enhanced production. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also factors into
the ratings stable financing and access to capital markets. Constraints on the
ratings are its core semiconductor business' high susceptibility to market
fluctuations and highly variable profits, the company's consistent need for
heavy capital investments, its heavy financial burden of mergers and
acquisitions, and its relatively weak measures of cash flow protection and
weak debt-to-capital structure for the current ratings. The company has a
"satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
