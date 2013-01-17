(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 -
Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd. --------- 17-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: Country: Singapore
Local currency A+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jan-2011 A+/-- --/--
01-Jul-2008 AA-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd. (TM Singapore) reflect
the company's strategically important role to its parent, Tokio Marine &
Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine; local currency
AA-/Negative/A-1+). The ratings also reflect TM Singapore's sound
capitalization, and moderately strong operating performance and investment
profile. TM Singapore's significant, but reducing, exposure to risky assets
and the company's modest market position in Singapore's competitive general
insurance market partly offset these strengths.
We believe TM Singapore is strategically important to Tokio Marine as the
group expands in Asia. TM Singapore has significant resourcing support from
Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd., the group's regional headquarters, in areas such
as reinsurance, risk management, investment, and internal audits.
TM Singapore's capitalization remains strong and commensurate with its risk
profile based on our risk-based capital model. This is despite some weakening
in recent years. The company's ratio of shareholders' funds to net premium
income is 403% as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect TM Singapore's capitalization to
remain strong amid its modest projected growth.
We consider TM Singapore's investment profile as moderately strong. The
company's significant exposure to risky assets--equities and properties
investment--moderate the strength. These assets accounted for about 25% of
total invested assets at the end of year 2011 and are subject to market
volatility.
TM Singapore's operating performance has improved to a moderately strong
level, largely due to the company management's control over underwriting risks
in recent years. TM Singapore's combined ratio was 85.7% in 2011. We expect
the company's underwriting performance to remain moderately strong over the
next one to two years. The improving performance of TM Singapore's motor and
workmen compensation businesses contributed to a better underwriting
performance in 2011. We expect the company's workmen compensation business and
motor business to have underwriting profits in 2012 compared with underwriting
losses in recent years. The management's effort to remove poor-quality
businesses supported the stronger underwriting performance in 2011. The
underwriting performance also benefited from the company's Japan-related
business that came from group referrals.
We consider TM Singapore's market position as modest due to the company's
limited growth potential in the competitive insurance market in Singapore. The
company's ranking in terms of Singapore insurance fund premiums is seventh,
with a market share of 3.6%. However, the combined market share of TM
Singapore's offshore and onshore business is modest in comparison with peers'.
We expect TM Singapore's premium income continue to grow over the next few
years but at a low single-digit rate. This is because the company is
increasingly focusing on risk selection and pricing adequacy.
Enterprise risk management
We assess Tokio Marine Group's enterprise risk management (ERM) as strong,
driven by a strong risk management culture, risk controls, risk models, and
strategic risk management. The group's business expansion has increased the
diversity and complexity of the risks it underwrites. In addition, the group
is exposed to relatively large natural catastrophe risks, as reflected in its
recent operating performances. As a result, we consider the importance of the
risk management system to the rating on the group as high.
Our assessment of TM Singapore's ERM on a stand-alone basis reflects the
company's developing ERM framework and increasing integration with the wider
group. In line with the group's risk management policy, the company's risk
management framework sets out the principle and risk management structure. TM
Singapore's management committee, which also functions as the risk management
committee, reviews the company's underwriting, investment, and pricing risk
exposures quarterly and updates the board.
We expect TM Singapore's risk management to be further integrated across
different departments through the evolution of risk management practices
within the parent group. We view the company's risk management approach as
relatively traditional and silo-based. However, we expect the roll out of the
parent's internal capital model framework to enhance the company's overall
appreciation of risk.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook on TM Singapore reflects the outlook on the
parent. We expect TM Singapore to maintain its strategically important status
within the group.
We may lower the rating on TM Singapore if we lower the rating on the parent.
TM Singapore's stand-alone credit profile has received additional notching due
to the parent's support. We expect TM Singapore's stand-alone credit profile
to remain stable. We may revise the outlook on TM Singapore to stable if the
rating outlook on its parent is revised to stable.
