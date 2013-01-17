(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of St. Petersburg's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB', Short-term foreign currency at 'F3' and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation reflects St. Petersburg's robust wealth and economic indicators, sound budgetary performance, capex flexibility, sound cash position and low debt.

Fitch expects the city to maintain a sound operating balance at about 25% of operating revenue in 2013-2014. Stable growth in the local economy supported the city's tax revenues, which increased by 15.5% yoy in 2011 up to RUB282bn in absolute terms. Revenue from taxes represented 74% of the city's operating revenue, mainly composed of corporate and personal income taxes in 2011.

Fitch expects St. Petersburg's overall indebtedness to remain low in 2013-2014 according to international standards. Despite the increase in direct risk to RUB21.3bn in 2012 (2011: RUB8.5bn) it remains low in relative terms, at about 5% of current revenue. The city's indirect risk comprises borrowing undertaken by municipal companies; some of the PSES' debt is guaranteed by the federal government. Fitch notes that it had limited data on the city's contingent liabilities. However, in its base case scenario these liabilities should remain at a manageable level in 2013-2015.

The city's administration expects the local economy to grow by about 4%-5% yoy in 2013-2015. St. Petersburg is attractive for domestic and international investors due to its beneficial location and diversified economy. Sound economic performance provides the city with a strong tax base and supports wealth metrics above the national average.

Fitch expects the city to maintain a sound self-financing capacity (SFC) on capex in the medium term with current balance and capital revenue covering most of its capital investments.

The city funds a sizable investment programme in support of infrastructure development and renovation. St. Petersburg's capital expenditure accounted for 29% of total spending in 2011. The city sustained sound SFC on capital outlays with current balance comfortably covering 81.6% of its 2011 capex (2010: 78.2%).

St. Petersburg's cash position was continuously strong in 2010-2012, with cash reserves totalling RUB46bn in December 2012 (2011: RUB41bn). The city was net cash positive in 2007-2012, which allowed it to deposit access cash and earn extra revenue for the budget. The city runs a sophisticated liquidity management system, carefully managing associated risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings are constrained by the ratings of the Russian Federation. The rating could be positively affected by a sovereign upgrade accompanied by continued sound budgetary performance, with operating margin at about 20% level along with healthy debt and debt coverage ratios.

Weak debt ratios would be negative. A downgrade is unlikely unless the sovereign is downgraded. A downgrade could occur as a result of a significant deterioration in budgetary performance leading to worsened debt ratios.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- Fitch assumes that the strength of the city's economic performance in the medium term will remain strong allowing St. Petersburg to sustain above the national average wealth indicators and consolidate sound financial position.

- Fitch also assumes that projected development projects, including those structured as private public partnership will not result in a sharp increase in St. Petersburg's debt stock.