Jan 17

Summary analysis -- Thai Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -- 17-Jan-2013

Country: Thailand

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Rationale

The rating on Thai Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reflects the insurer's strong business franchise and market position in Thailand's highly competitive life insurance industry. Thai Life's moderately strong investment profile and liquidity also support the rating. The insurer's capitalization, which is lower relative to its overall credit profile, its less-sophisticated risk management framework compared with international peers', and legacy negative interest spreads constrain the rating.

In our view, Thai Life benefits from its larger pool of resources and expertise than domestic competitors'. The insurer has a strong, although declining, business position in Thailand's life insurance market, which includes players that have some foreign or bank ownership. It is the country's second-largest life insurer, with a 12.2% market share in terms of premiums in 2011 (2010: 12.4%), and an extensive agency distribution network.

We expect Thai Life's strong market presence and branding to provide it with a competitive advantage. Unlike some insurers in Thailand who benefit from natural distribution synergy through their bank owners, Thai Life has a limited bank distribution network. It has tie-ups with smaller banks in Thailand. To expand its bancassurance business, Thai Life recently signed exclusive bancassurance contracts with two local banks.

Thai Life's investment portfolio is prudent, in our view. The majority of the insurer's investments are in fixed-income instruments (79.3% of total invested assets in 2011) and cash and equivalent (6.6%). The quality of its bond investments, which are mostly in government and quasi-government bonds, rated domestic corporate bonds, and bank notes, is good. Nevertheless, we believe Thailand's shallow domestic investment market and regulatory limitations on foreign investments constrain the insurer's overall asset quality and investment depth.

In our view, Thai Life's capitalization is adequate relative to its risk profile but is less strong compared to its overall credit profile. The insurer's prudent reserving practices and asset allocation support its capitalization. The ratio of adjusted capital to total assets increased to 10.5% in 2011 from 9.8% in 2010 (2009: 8.9%).

We consider Thai Life's structure as a private company with majority shareholdings by the Chaiyawan family, as moderating its overall financial flexibility. This is because the structure limits the insurer's access to funding channels compared with that of other listed companies. Nevertheless, we believe Thai Life will be able to generate sufficient capital internally to fund its growth.

We expect Thai Life's operating performance to remain moderately strong in 2013. The insurer's return on assets increased to 1.7% for 2011 from 1.5% in 2010. However, its ratio of payments to premiums also increased gradually to about 60% in 2011 from 57% in 2010.

Thai Life remains exposed to negative interest spreads inherited from legacy high-guarantee policies. The insurer's negative spreads have improved over the past few years and continue to be diluted by its new business growth. We expect this to continue over the next 12-24 months as Thai Life expands its portfolio of shorter-term and lower-guarantee interest rate products.

Enterprise risk management

We consider Thai Life's enterprise risk management (ERM) to be adequate, but relatively less sophisticated than its international peers'. The insurer's risk framework continues to focus on operational and financial risks. Thai Life manages its risk profile through a self-developed ERM system. The system helps identify and monitor key risks. The insurer's risk management committee, comprising key members from senior management, reviews the progress and risk mitigation efforts bi-monthly.

The rollout of a risk-based capital solvency regime by Thailand's insurance regulators has improved Thai Life's articulation of risk appetite. It has also strengthened the insurer's technical knowledge in areas of actuarial pricing, valuation, and reserving. Although Thai Life is family-owned, the management is aware of the importance of corporate governance and seeks to nurture the organization's risk culture through staff training. We expect the insurer's risk framework to mature over time and strengthen its risk management culture. We anticipate that this will translate into a stable earnings stream.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Thai Life will maintain its strong business profile within Thailand and maintain moderately strong operating performance.

We may downgrade Thai Life if: (1) the insurer's competitive position weakens significantly, such that its market share declines to less than 10%; or (2) its business growth results in weaker operating performance and hence lower capitalization. However, we expect Thai Life's competitive position will remain stable over the next 12-24 months although its market share will gradually decline over the years.

We may raise the rating on Thai Life if the insurer's capitalization improves while its operating performance and business profile remain moderately strong.