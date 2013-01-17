(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 17 -
Summary analysis -- Thai Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------ 17-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Oct-2005 A-/-- --/--
22-Jun-2003 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Thai Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reflects the insurer's strong
business franchise and market position in Thailand's highly competitive life
insurance industry. Thai Life's moderately strong investment profile and
liquidity also support the rating. The insurer's capitalization, which is
lower relative to its overall credit profile, its less-sophisticated risk
management framework compared with international peers', and legacy negative
interest spreads constrain the rating.
In our view, Thai Life benefits from its larger pool of resources and
expertise than domestic competitors'. The insurer has a strong, although
declining, business position in Thailand's life insurance market, which
includes players that have some foreign or bank ownership. It is the country's
second-largest life insurer, with a 12.2% market share in terms of premiums in
2011 (2010: 12.4%), and an extensive agency distribution network.
We expect Thai Life's strong market presence and branding to provide it with a
competitive advantage. Unlike some insurers in Thailand who benefit from
natural distribution synergy through their bank owners, Thai Life has a
limited bank distribution network. It has tie-ups with smaller banks in
Thailand. To expand its bancassurance business, Thai Life recently signed
exclusive bancassurance contracts with two local banks.
Thai Life's investment portfolio is prudent, in our view. The majority of the
insurer's investments are in fixed-income instruments (79.3% of total invested
assets in 2011) and cash and equivalent (6.6%). The quality of its bond
investments, which are mostly in government and quasi-government bonds, rated
domestic corporate bonds, and bank notes, is good. Nevertheless, we believe
Thailand's shallow domestic investment market and regulatory limitations on
foreign investments constrain the insurer's overall asset quality and
investment depth.
In our view, Thai Life's capitalization is adequate relative to its risk
profile but is less strong compared to its overall credit profile. The
insurer's prudent reserving practices and asset allocation support its
capitalization. The ratio of adjusted capital to total assets increased to
10.5% in 2011 from 9.8% in 2010 (2009: 8.9%).
We consider Thai Life's structure as a private company with majority
shareholdings by the Chaiyawan family, as moderating its overall financial
flexibility. This is because the structure limits the insurer's access to
funding channels compared with that of other listed companies. Nevertheless,
we believe Thai Life will be able to generate sufficient capital internally to
fund its growth.
We expect Thai Life's operating performance to remain moderately strong in
2013. The insurer's return on assets increased to 1.7% for 2011 from 1.5% in
2010. However, its ratio of payments to premiums also increased gradually to
about 60% in 2011 from 57% in 2010.
Thai Life remains exposed to negative interest spreads inherited from legacy
high-guarantee policies. The insurer's negative spreads have improved over the
past few years and continue to be diluted by its new business growth. We
expect this to continue over the next 12-24 months as Thai Life expands its
portfolio of shorter-term and lower-guarantee interest rate products.
Enterprise risk management
We consider Thai Life's enterprise risk management (ERM) to be adequate, but
relatively less sophisticated than its international peers'. The insurer's
risk framework continues to focus on operational and financial risks. Thai
Life manages its risk profile through a self-developed ERM system. The system
helps identify and monitor key risks. The insurer's risk management committee,
comprising key members from senior management, reviews the progress and risk
mitigation efforts bi-monthly.
The rollout of a risk-based capital solvency regime by Thailand's insurance
regulators has improved Thai Life's articulation of risk appetite. It has also
strengthened the insurer's technical knowledge in areas of actuarial pricing,
valuation, and reserving. Although Thai Life is family-owned, the management
is aware of the importance of corporate governance and seeks to nurture the
organization's risk culture through staff training. We expect the insurer's
risk framework to mature over time and strengthen its risk management culture.
We anticipate that this will translate into a stable earnings stream.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Thai Life will maintain its
strong business profile within Thailand and maintain moderately strong
operating performance.
We may downgrade Thai Life if: (1) the insurer's competitive position weakens
significantly, such that its market share declines to less than 10%; or (2)
its business growth results in weaker operating performance and hence lower
capitalization. However, we expect Thai Life's competitive position will
remain stable over the next 12-24 months although its market share will
gradually decline over the years.
We may raise the rating on Thai Life if the insurer's capitalization improves
while its operating performance and business profile remain moderately strong.