OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Avoca CLO V's performance by applying our relevant
criteria and conducting a credit and cash flow analysis.
-- In our view, the transaction has exhibited stable performance. We have
therefore affirmed our ratings on all of the rated classes of notes in this
transaction.
-- Avoca CLO V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to
primarily speculative-grade corporate firms, with collateral managed by Avoca
Capital Holdings.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all of Avoca CLO V
PLC's rated classes of notes in (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance by
conducting our credit and cash flow analysis and applying our relevant
criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria").
Our analysis shows that the overall credit quality of the portfolio has
improved following our previous review on Jan. 16, 2012 (see "Ratings Raised
On Six Classes Of Notes In Avoca CLO V; Four Ratings Affirmed"). Since then,
the proportion of assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or
'CCC-') has decreased to 5.35% from 8.61%, and the level of defaulted assets
(assets from obligors rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has
decreased to 3.24% from 4.73%. The level of credit enhancement has slightly
increased for all rated classes of notes. The transaction now benefits from a
higher weighted-average spread of 3.74%, compared with 3.04% as of our January
2012 review.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis
to determine the break-even default rates for each rated class at each rating
level. In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to the class A1a, A1b,
and A2 notes is commensurate with the currently assigned ratings. We have
incorporated a series of cash flow stress scenarios using various default
patterns and levels for each liability rating category, in conjunction with
different interest stress scenarios.
Avoca CLO V entered into a number of derivative agreements to mitigate
currency risks in the transaction. We do not consider the documentation for
these derivative agreements to be fully compliant with our 2012 counterparty
criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Nov. 29, 2012). Therefore, we have not assumed any support from
these derivative agreements under our 'AAA', 'AA+', and 'AA' stress scenarios.
We have therefore affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A1a notes and
our 'AA+ (sf)' ratings on the class A1b and A2 notes based on our credit and
cash flow analysis.
Our ratings on the class B, C, D, E, and F notes are constrained by the
application of the largest obligor test, a supplemental stress test that we
introduced in our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria
(see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). This test addresses event
and model risk that might be present in the transaction. Although the
break-even default rates generated by our cash flow model indicated higher
ratings, the largest obligor test effectively constrained the ratings on the
class B notes at 'A+ (sf)', on the class C notes at 'BBB+ (sf)', on the class
D notes at 'BB+ (sf)', on the class E notes at 'CCC+ (sf)', and on the class F
notes at 'CCC- (sf)'. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class B,
C, D, E, and F notes at their current levels.
Following our cash flow analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of
the class R combination notes is still commensurate with the currently
assigned rating. We have therefore affirmed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the
class R combination notes.
Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) acts as bank account provider and custodian
in the transaction. Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the counterparty is
appropriately rated to support our ratings on the notes.
Avoca CLO V is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction
that closed in June 2006. The collateral is managed by Avoca Capital Holdings.
RATINGS LIST
Avoca CLO V PLC
EUR543.25 Million Floating-Rate Notes
Class Rating
Ratings Affirmed
A1a AAA (sf)
A1b AA+ (sf)
A2 AA+ (sf)
B A+ (sf)
C1 BBB+ (sf)
C2 BBB+ (sf)
D BB+ (sf)
E CCC+ (sf)
F CCC- (sf)
R Combo BBB+ (sf)
Combo--Combination.