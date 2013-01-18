UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
Jan 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Arrow Global Guernsey Holdings Ltd. -------------------- 18-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Guernsey
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jan-2013 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7