(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- As of July 1, 2012, Germany-based WestLB AG's remaining assets have been transferred to public-law workout unit Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA). The State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) guarantees EAA.

-- We assess EAA as a contingent liability of NRW, which we already factor into our ratings on NRW.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on NRW.

-- The stable outlook reflects our base-case scenario, in which we anticipate that the state's eventual payments stemming from EAA will not exceed our current estimate of related contingent liabilities.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating affirmation reflects that we have already factored in NRW's ongoing support for WestLB as part of NRW's contingent liabilities. The bank's remaining assets, about EUR100 billion, have been transferred to NRW's public-law workout unit Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (AA-/Stable/A-1+) effective July 1, 2012. The asset transfers will change the legal ownership of the assets, but not NRW's obligation to support the portfolio.