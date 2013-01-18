(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
Summary analysis -- NIBC Bank N.V. -------------------------------- 18-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 62914A
Mult. CUSIP6: 62914E
Mult. CUSIP6: N2413#
Mult. CUSIP6: N6304J
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
24-Sep-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Mar-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strengthening capitalization.
-- Good management capabilities and clear strategic focus.
-- Continued increase in retail deposit base.
Weaknesses:
-- Moderate scale of franchise.
-- Elevated--albeit decreasing--reliance on wholesale funding.
-- Despite improvements, track record of volatile profitability.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Dutch NIBC Bank N.V. is
negative, reflecting the possibility that we may lower the ratings on NIBC if
the strengthening in the bank's capital position, as measured by our
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, proves slower or more limited than we
currently anticipate.
We could lower the ratings if we no longer expect NIBC Holding's RAC ratio
before adjustments to exceed 10% in the next 18-24 months. This could be
triggered by a material deterioration in profitability, weaker earnings
retention, or unanticipated growth in exposures.
Conversely, a stabilization in the economic backdrop, combined with a RAC
ratio comfortably above 10%, could lead us to revise the outlook to stable. In
the longer term, a sustainable rebalancing of the bank's funding profile, with
decreasing reliance on wholesale funding and further evidence of stability in
the customer deposit base, could lead us to revise the bank's SACP upward.