Summary analysis -- NIBC Bank N.V. -------------------------------- 18-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Netherlands

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

24-Sep-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Mar-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strengthening capitalization.

-- Good management capabilities and clear strategic focus.

-- Continued increase in retail deposit base.

Weaknesses:

-- Moderate scale of franchise.

-- Elevated--albeit decreasing--reliance on wholesale funding.

-- Despite improvements, track record of volatile profitability.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Dutch NIBC Bank N.V. is negative, reflecting the possibility that we may lower the ratings on NIBC if the strengthening in the bank's capital position, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, proves slower or more limited than we currently anticipate.

We could lower the ratings if we no longer expect NIBC Holding's RAC ratio before adjustments to exceed 10% in the next 18-24 months. This could be triggered by a material deterioration in profitability, weaker earnings retention, or unanticipated growth in exposures.

Conversely, a stabilization in the economic backdrop, combined with a RAC ratio comfortably above 10%, could lead us to revise the outlook to stable. In the longer term, a sustainable rebalancing of the bank's funding profile, with decreasing reliance on wholesale funding and further evidence of stability in the customer deposit base, could lead us to revise the bank's SACP upward.