OVERVIEW

-- On Nov. 5, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5's class A2 notes following our Oct. 15, lowering of our long-term rating on the guaranteed investment contract and swap provider in the transaction, Banco de Sabadell, and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch and our long-term rating on Banco de Sabadell, to which our rating on the class A2 notes is weak-linked under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- Consequently, we have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2 notes following the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5 is a Spanish SME transaction that securitizes a static portfolio of loans granted to SMEs in their normal course of business. Banco de Sabadell is the originator in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'BB (sf)' credit rating on IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A2 notes.

Banco de Sabadell S.A. (BB/Negative/B) is the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider and the swap counterparty in this transaction. The transaction documents, which reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria, stipulate that remedy actions need to be taken if the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the GIC provider and the swap counterparty are lowered below 'BB+'. Since we previously lowered our long-term ICR on Banco de Sabadell on April 30, 2012, under the transaction documents, the counterparty is no longer eligible and the 60-day remedy period has now expired (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April 30, 2012").

Our 2012 counterparty criteria therefore link our ratings on the notes in this transaction to the long-term ICR on the GIC and the swap provider, Banco de Sabadell. Due to this link, on Nov. 5, 2012, we had lowered to 'BB (sf)' and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2 notes, following our Oct. 15, 2012 rating action on Banco de Sabadell (see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on Oct. 15, 2012, and "Rating Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Negative On IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5's Class A2 Spanish SME Notes," published on Nov. 5, 2012).

Today's rating actions follow our Nov. 23, 2012 rating action on Banco de Sabadell, the GIC and swap provider in the transaction, and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012, and "Banco de Sabadell Affirmed At 'BB/B' Despite Spain's Rising Economic Risk; Outlook Negative," published on Nov. 23, 2012).

As we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term rating on Banco de Sabadell, we have consequently today affirmed at 'BB (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2 notes following the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5 is a Spanish small and midsize enterprise (SME) transaction that securitizes a static portfolio of loans granted to SMEs in their normal course of business. Banco de Sabadell is the originator in this transaction.

