(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Nov. 5, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our
rating on IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5's class A2 notes following our Oct. 15,
lowering of our long-term rating on the guaranteed investment contract and
swap provider in the transaction, Banco de Sabadell, and the application of
our 2012 counterparty criteria.
-- On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch and our
long-term rating on Banco de Sabadell, to which our rating on the class A2
notes is weak-linked under our 2012 counterparty criteria.
-- Consequently, we have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch
negative our rating on the class A2 notes following the application of our
2012 counterparty criteria.
-- IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5 is a Spanish SME transaction that securitizes a
static portfolio of loans granted to SMEs in their normal course of business.
Banco de Sabadell is the originator in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its
'BB (sf)' credit rating on IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A2
notes.
Banco de Sabadell S.A. (BB/Negative/B) is the guaranteed investment contract
(GIC) provider and the swap counterparty in this transaction. The transaction
documents, which reflect our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria,
stipulate that remedy actions need to be taken if the long-term issuer credit
rating (ICR) on the GIC provider and the swap counterparty are lowered below
'BB+'. Since we previously lowered our long-term ICR on Banco de Sabadell on
April 30, 2012, under the transaction documents, the counterparty is no longer
eligible and the 60-day remedy period has now expired (see "Negative Rating
Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April
30, 2012").
Our 2012 counterparty criteria therefore link our ratings on the notes in this
transaction to the long-term ICR on the GIC and the swap provider, Banco de
Sabadell. Due to this link, on Nov. 5, 2012, we had lowered to 'BB (sf)' and
placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2 notes, following our
Oct. 15, 2012 rating action on Banco de Sabadell (see "Various Rating Actions
On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on
Oct. 15, 2012, and "Rating Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Negative On IM
SABADELL EMPRESAS 5's Class A2 Spanish SME Notes," published on Nov. 5, 2012).
Today's rating actions follow our Nov. 23, 2012 rating action on Banco de
Sabadell, the GIC and swap provider in the transaction, and the application of
our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012, and "Banco de Sabadell Affirmed
At 'BB/B' Despite Spain's Rising Economic Risk; Outlook Negative," published
on Nov. 23, 2012).
As we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term rating
on Banco de Sabadell, we have consequently today affirmed at 'BB (sf)' and
removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2 notes following
the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.
IM SABADELL EMPRESAS 5 is a Spanish small and midsize enterprise (SME)
transaction that securitizes a static portfolio of loans granted to SMEs in
their normal course of business. Banco de Sabadell is the originator in this
transaction.
