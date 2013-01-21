(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 - Ratings in Europe's media and entertainment sector should remain generally stable over the first half of 2013, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' today in the new report card "European Media Firms' Rating Stability Should Prevail In 2013 Against Stiffening Headwinds."

"We base this on our economists' base-case scenario of very weak economic growth in the eurozone in 2012, followed by flat GDP growth in 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melvyn Cooke. "Nevertheless, we expect that our media issuers in Europe will have markedly less headroom within their rating categories in 2013, largely owing to generally weakening revenue and EBITDA trends against 2012." There could be some potential for negative rating actions in subsectors, such as the yellow pages, that are worst affected by economic and advertising cycles as well as longer term structural challenges.

Although media companies' operating performance is likely to weaken in 2013, the report says this alone would not be enough to trigger widespread negative rating actions over the coming two quarters, for various reasons:

-- We don't forecast a significant deterioration of consumer spending in the U.K., France, and Germany in 2013 under our base-case scenario, despite our anticipation that consumer confidence will remain weak.

-- Our rated media issuers have generally modest exposure to Southern or Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, where we anticipate trends in consumer spending will weaken substantially over the next few quarters.

-- Issuers' profitability is generally close to or at record levels in the context of the past five years. Cost and investment controls have remained strong since the 2009 downturn, resulting in generally good free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation over the past two years.

-- Financial policies continue to be generally supportive of balance-sheet strength, despite a noticeable step-up in acquisition activity. Issuers' credit metrics have consequently been able to maintain some leeway within the current rating levels.

-- Most issuers have proactively addressed upcoming and material debt maturities over the past 18 months, in part because they have been able to call on open capital markets.