(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned TRC S.p.A (TRC or the
company) an Italian asset backed securities (ABS) Special Servicer Rating of
'ABSS3-'.
The rating is supported by TRC's strong senior management experience. The
average industry experience of senior management is almost 14 years while
average company tenure equates to approximately 11 years. Management continuity
is ensured by two members of the Board bringing more than 26 years of industry
experience, including 21 years with the company in their current roles. This
compares favourably with similar Italian servicing companies.
The rating also reflects the lack of a formalised test of operational procedures
in terms of effectiveness of controls. Policies and procedures have only
recently been documented for the first time and are not yet fully embedded into
the business. An internal audit function has not been established within the
company, although TRC mandates PWC to conduct internal audits on its behalf.
Despite not having a Fitch credit rating and the lack of a strong Fitch rated
parent, TRC has demonstrated stable financial performance as a standalone entity
over recent years and relatively long existence within the servicing industry
since 1991. The liquidity ratio has remained stable over recent years.
The level of technology used by TRC is low compared to many other servicers in
Italy, particularly with regard to the lack of a full image and workflow
solution and the continued use of paper files for the majority of their loans.
This is due to the fact that the processes in place at most of TRC's vendors are
still reliant on paper. According to TRC a medium-term project is under way to
fully automate all processes. The reporting capability is extensive but some
aspects of it are very manual, while the lack of a decision making mandate
structure and reliance on key individuals for higher authority levels can cause
operational risks. The rating is also reflective of TRC's business continuity
management and disaster recovery plan, which are not considered as strong as
peers in the Italian servicing arena.
TRC continues to grow its assets under management. As at 30 September 2011, TRC
managed a non-performing loan portfolio with a gross book value (GBV) of
EUR940,708,751 split between 308,912 positions. The entire portfolio comprises
unsecured consumer loans (54.53%), prime loans (auto/ credit card) (16.61%),
commercial invoices (6.77%), secured loans (0.56%) and other (21.53%). The
underlying assets have a geographic exposure to Southern Italy with the majority
of assets (42.38%), followed by Northwest (24.74%), central Italy and Northeast
(20.75% and 11.46% respectively). Fitch did not receive any recovery performance
data on a loan-by-loan basis. However long-term recovery performance data based
on the whole portfolio versus purchase year shows positive results.
Fitch used its global and Italian servicer rating criteria to analyse the
servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison - where
appropriate - against similar Italian servicers and German ABS servicers as part
of the review process.
