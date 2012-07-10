(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned TRC S.p.A (TRC or the company) an Italian asset backed securities (ABS) Special Servicer Rating of 'ABSS3-'.

The rating is supported by TRC's strong senior management experience. The average industry experience of senior management is almost 14 years while average company tenure equates to approximately 11 years. Management continuity is ensured by two members of the Board bringing more than 26 years of industry experience, including 21 years with the company in their current roles. This compares favourably with similar Italian servicing companies.

The rating also reflects the lack of a formalised test of operational procedures in terms of effectiveness of controls. Policies and procedures have only recently been documented for the first time and are not yet fully embedded into the business. An internal audit function has not been established within the company, although TRC mandates PWC to conduct internal audits on its behalf.

Despite not having a Fitch credit rating and the lack of a strong Fitch rated parent, TRC has demonstrated stable financial performance as a standalone entity over recent years and relatively long existence within the servicing industry since 1991. The liquidity ratio has remained stable over recent years.

The level of technology used by TRC is low compared to many other servicers in Italy, particularly with regard to the lack of a full image and workflow solution and the continued use of paper files for the majority of their loans. This is due to the fact that the processes in place at most of TRC's vendors are still reliant on paper. According to TRC a medium-term project is under way to fully automate all processes. The reporting capability is extensive but some aspects of it are very manual, while the lack of a decision making mandate structure and reliance on key individuals for higher authority levels can cause operational risks. The rating is also reflective of TRC's business continuity management and disaster recovery plan, which are not considered as strong as peers in the Italian servicing arena.

TRC continues to grow its assets under management. As at 30 September 2011, TRC managed a non-performing loan portfolio with a gross book value (GBV) of EUR940,708,751 split between 308,912 positions. The entire portfolio comprises unsecured consumer loans (54.53%), prime loans (auto/ credit card) (16.61%), commercial invoices (6.77%), secured loans (0.56%) and other (21.53%). The underlying assets have a geographic exposure to Southern Italy with the majority of assets (42.38%), followed by Northwest (24.74%), central Italy and Northeast (20.75% and 11.46% respectively). Fitch did not receive any recovery performance data on a loan-by-loan basis. However long-term recovery performance data based on the whole portfolio versus purchase year shows positive results.

Fitch used its global and Italian servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison - where appropriate - against similar Italian servicers and German ABS servicers as part of the review process.

