Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly
newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.
Sovereign research again continued to draw readers' interest with 'Global
Economic Outlook' and 'Sovereign Data Comparator - December 2012' (excel file)
among the popular reads. The stabilising euro zone crisis and its impact on U.S.
money market funds was also a favourite with readers in 'U.S. Money Fund
Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Rise Continues'.
Fitch continued to roll out its 2013 Outlook for its various sector groups in
'Fitch: Asia Pacific Gaming Poised to Become Global Market Leader Before 2016',
'Fitch: Credit Negatives to Endure for Indian Telcos in 2013', 'Fitch: Leverage
to Peak for Asian Utilities in 2013; Sovereign Risks Present', 'Fitch: APAC
Banks Resilient to Risks but Upgrade Prospects Slim' and 'Fitch: Stable Outlook
for Australia and NZ SF and CVBs'.
China continued to dominate debate with 'Fitch: China Scenario Shows Varied
Impact on African Economies', 'Fitch: China Hard Landing Scenario Shows Uneven
Global Impact' and
'Fitch: China's Rebalancing Imperative'.
Other highlights in the January issue include 'Fitch Street InterView: Tough
Times for Asian Thermal Coal', 'Fitch: Samsung - Limited Room for Upgrade
Despite Performance' and 'Fitch Street View: China Corporates - More Investor
Communication Needed'.
Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions are provided in the
newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and
international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this
month's newsletter.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Monthly Newsletter