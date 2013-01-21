Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ireland-based CBOM Finance p.l.c.'s upcoming issue of
limited recourse loan participation notes an expected Long-term 'BB-(EXP)' rating. The final
rating is contingent on the receipt of documents conforming materially to information already
received.
The proceeds are to be used solely for financing a loan to Russia's Credit Bank
of Moscow (open joint-stock company) (CBOM), rated Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) 'BB-', Short-term IDR 'B', National Long-term Rating 'A+(rus)',
Viability Rating of 'bb-', Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor 'NF'. The
Outlooks for CBOM's Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable.
The notes will have a put option exercisable if the current majority shareholder
ceases, at any time, to control directly or indirectly 50% plus one share of
CBOM, which results in CBOM's or the notes' rating being downgraded by any of
international rating agencies.
CBOM is a medium-sized Moscow-based bank focusing on corporate lending, the 20th
largest in Russia by assets at end-H112, 85% owned by Roman Avdeev. EBRD, IFC
and RBOF Holding Company I Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFC Russian Bank
Capitalization Fund, LP, which forms a group of companies with IFC) hold minority stakes in
CBOM.
For a recent update on the bank see 'Fitch Affirms Credit Bank of Moscow at
'BB-'; Stable Outlook' dated 10 December 2012 and the full rating report dated
14 January 2013, which are available on www.fitchratings.com