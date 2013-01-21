(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Takaful Re Ltd. ------------------------------- 21-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Arab

Emirates

Local currency BBB/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Oct-2006 BBB/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Dubai-based reinsurer Takaful Re Ltd. (TRL) reflect its strong capitalization, strong liquidity, and supportive shareholders. These positive factors are partially offset by what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services regards as marginal earnings, for both policyholder fund members and shareholders, despite TRL's robust, but limited, competitive position in the rapidly growing global takaful sector, for which TRL is a specialist reinsurer.

In our view, TRL's capitalization is strong, and a key rating strength. The company has extremely strong capital adequacy, as measured by Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model, low reliance on retrocession, and prudent reserving practices. TRL has a strong asset base, comprising predominantly securely rated and highly liquid investments offering generous cover to technical liabilities. Capital will continue to be a key strength for the entity. We do not expect the absolute level of capital to decline in 2013 (we estimate US$129 million at the end of 2012) and in our opinion the current level of capital is fully capable of supporting the ongoing development and growth of TRL.

TRL has good investments, in our view, and strong overall liquidity giving generous cover of technical liabilities, and we expect this strength to be maintained; bank deposits alone, at around 60% of total invested funds, are sufficient to cover net technical liabilities.

TRL's influential shareholder base is a supportive factor for development of its competitive position. TRL has strong operational links with its major shareholder, Arab Insurance Group B.S.C. (Arig; not rated), which owns 54%; we factor no support from this into our rating on TRL. As a takaful-only underwriter, TRL's market outreach opportunities are necessarily restricted, but it is recognized as a key reinsurer to this rapidly growing sector in Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

We now consider TRL's operating performance to be marginal, and a key weakness to the rating. The technical account continues to deliver underwriting deficits on both conventional and takaful bases, and the expected profitable recovery in 2012 has not been delivered. After seven years of trading as a takaful reinsurance specialist, the takaful fund has yet to generate any overall surplus, though we note the small family fund generated a surplus in 2011. Our base-case scenario assumes that TRL's underwriting will break even in 2013 on a takaful basis.

Though very small in global terms, we view TRL's competitive position as adequate. This reflects TRL's position as one of the key members of the retakaful sector, in which it has high brand awareness. It is also helped by supportive shareholder relationships. While we recognize the global growth potential for the takaful market, in particular in the Asia/MENA regions, TRL's small size (gross contributions of US$38 million in 2012) is a weakness to the rating, particularly in view of the highly competitive and rapidly changing nature of these markets. TRL shows good, managed contribution development, which we expect to continue. However, profitable growth and expansion of its competitive position is more difficult because of regional competition and, to some extent, uncertain economic and political situations in its target regions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the sustainable depth of capitalization and asset liquidity through our rating horizon. However, while we expect that TRL will continue to be fully supported, operationally and financially, by its shareholders, we now view the lack of delivery of any takaful fund surpluses as a real potential ratings drag. What we see as real underperformance reflects the lack of underwriting success within the regional takaful sector, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Failure to deliver takaful fund surpluses, on a takaful measurement basis, in 2013 is likely to see the outlook change to negative, despite the expected strength of capital and asset liquidity. Positive ratings movement is currently highly unlikely.

