Jan 21 -

Overview

-- ENCE Energia y Celulosa S.A. (ENCE) is the largest eucalyptus pulp producer in Europe and the leading biomass-based renewable energy producer in Spain.

-- We assess ENCE's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

-- We are assigning our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating to ENCE.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile should remain unchanged over the medium term--with funds from operations to debt of more than 20% and leverage of less than 4x--even when pulp prices are at their lowest.

Rating Action

On Jan. 21, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating to Spanish pulp producer ENCE Energia y Celulosa S.A. (ENCE). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' issue rating to ENCE's proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The rating on ENCE reflects our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria.

Our assessment of ENCE's business risk profile as "fair" reflects the risks intrinsic to the highly cyclical and capital-intensive pulp industry, which requires recurrent sizable investments in industrial facilities. The business risk profile is also constrained by ENCE's relatively limited size and diversification compared with that of other rated forest products companies. These weaknesses are partly offset by the company's strong profitability and competitive cost position, well-invested asset base, and strong market position in Europe's hardwood eucalyptus pulp industry. A further strength is the company's strong operating efficiency through its advanced logistics and biomass energy integration. ENCE also benefits from a stable customer base, mainly in the relatively resilient and expanding paper tissue market. We assess the company's management and governance as "satisfactory."

Over the past few years, ENCE has moved away from fairly aggressive growth in pulp production to a more controlled expansion of electricity generation. In 2011, pulp production made up about 72% of revenues while electricity generation accounted for about 22%. ENCE is investing in new biomass plants using ring-fenced project finance debt, including a 50 megawatt plant in Huelva, Spain, which will be fully operational in January 2013.

We view the group's expansion of electricity generation as positive because electricity produced from biomass plants can be sold at a fixed tariff, set by the Spanish government. Consequently sales from electricity generation should be more stable and predictable than those generated from pulp sales. We understand that ENCE intends to construct further independent biomass plants in accordance with its renewable energy plan. However, these expansion plans are on hold due to a temporary suspension of economic incentives for new renewable energy projects in Spain. Although we expect that ENCE's biomass plants will benefit from feed-in tariffs according to the current regulatory framework, we cannot rule out the possibility that the government could take adverse regulatory actions in the future.

We project that ENCE will report EBITDA of about EUR135 million in 2012 and nearly EUR170 million in 2013 when the biomass plant in Huelva comes online. In the medium term, we think that there is additional growth potential, although visibility is limited due to uncertainty regarding pulp prices and future biomass projects.

We view ENCE's financial risk profile as "significant," reflecting highly cyclical cash flow generation stemming from vulnerability to changes in pulp prices and, to a lesser extent, fluctuations in the euro and U.S. dollar exchange rate. These weaknesses are moderated by currently strong credit metrics, a flexible investment program with rather low maintenance capital expenditures, and a long-dated maturity profile following the expected refinancing.

ENCE has taken measures to improve its capital structure since 2009, including divestment of assets in Uruguay, continuous operational improvements, and a capital increase in 2010. Financial ratios have improved significantly with the Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt at 29% and debt to capital at 30% as of Sept. 30, 2012, compared with -11.9% and 39.5% at the end of 2009 (all ratios include project finance debt).

Still, we note that ENCE's cash flows are highly cyclical and that ratios could weaken quickly if pulp prices were to drop unexpectedly. We also note that ENCE's leverage could increase in the medium term if the group decides to construct further biomass plants. As a result, we think that the group will be able to report a ratio of FFO to debt of about 30% in 2013 and 2014, with the potential to decrease in 2015 if investments materialize. Nevertheless, we believe that the company's capital structure will remain fairly balanced, and we do not anticipate any adverse changes to its financial policy or any material acquisitions.

Liquidity

We assess ENCE's liquidity as "adequate," based on our expectations that available liquidity sources, including cash and FFO, would cover expected cash outflows by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that liquidity sources would cover liquidity uses, even if EBITDA were to fall by 15%.

ENCE's liquidity sources consist of:

-- Reported cash and equivalents of EUR86 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. We consider EUR30 million to be tied into operations and the rest as surplus cash;

-- FFO, which was EUR92 million in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2012, and is expected to increase to about EUR100 million in 2013;

-- A new five-year EUR90 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to be finalized in January 2013; and

-- About EUR50 million in expected proceeds from divesting the operations in Uruguay, which we understand will be paid in the first quarter of 2013.

Expected cash outflows include:

-- Short-term debt, which totaled EUR28 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, and repayment of syndicated loans of EUR230 million (maturing in January 2014);

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR100 million in 2013, which could increase substantially in 2014 should the company proceed with planned biomass investments; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR15 million in 2013.

We view the current refinancing exercise, whereby ENCE is planning to issue EUR250 million of senior secured notes, as necessary for ENCE to maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on ENCE's proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2020 is 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of recovery at the high end of the 50%-70% range in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating is supported by the company's valuation as a going concern and its currently moderate debt levels (excluding debt at the biomass project finance subsidiaries). At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained by our view of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) as an unfavorable jurisdiction for the creditors, the lack of a comprehensive security package, the amount of material prior-ranking debt and liabilities (including factoring debt of about EUR40 million, some soft loans, a EUR90 million super senior RCF), and the significant debt baskets existing under the notes documentation.

The net proceeds of the proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes will be used to repay ENCE's existing debt (excluding debt at biomass subsidiaries of EUR162 million, with EUR101 million drawn) and related transaction fees. After the notes are issued, the company's capital structure will comprise the new notes of EUR250 million and EUR90 million of the super senior RCF (which can be increased by EUR5 million under the documentation), and drawings under a factoring line of about EUR40 million.

The proposed notes and the RCF will benefit from a guarantee from ENCE's operating subsidiaries (excluding biomass subsidiaries), representing 97% of aggregated EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, and 81% of the group's assets. According to the documentation, the notes will benefit from a less-than-comprehensive security package comprising a first-ranking pledge over the shares of issuers and guarantors (excluding biomass subsidiaries), receivables, bank accounts, and intercompany loans. There will be no pledge over the property plant and equipment and inventories. The RCF lenders will also benefit from the above-mentioned security, however the enforcement proceeds from the security package will first be applied to the RCF debtholders because of an intercreditor agreement.

The notes' documentation contains significant debt baskets. The documentation includes a limitation on additional debt incurrence, subject to a minimum consolidated fixed-charge coverage ratio (including project financing debt at biomass subsidiaries) of 2.5x, with a carve-out for amounts under any credit agreement not exceeding EUR95 million, a general debt basket of EUR50 million, and an undefined amount under the factoring facility on a nonrecourse basis. The fixed-charge coverage ratio pro forma the transaction is 5.5x, including the project financing facility, which gives the company substantial headroom to incur additional debt.

The notes' documentation also includes a restriction on liens (with moderate carve-outs) for permitted debt, subject to a maximum consolidated senior secured leverage ratio of 2.0x. The senior secured leverage ratio pro forma the transaction is 1.2x, which gives the group limited flexibility to incur additional secured debt.

In line with our criteria, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario to calculate recoveries. Under this scenario we assume a decline in earnings, primarily caused by a drop in pulp prices in an economic downturn, which materially erodes the company's operating margins. We also assume that the group would utilize EUR95 million of the RCF. For the analysis, we have excluded the expected EBITDA and debt (project finance) of the biomass subsidiaries because we understand the project finance debt is ring fenced, with no cross-default provision linking it to the notes. We contemplate a payment default, triggered by the group's inability to meet interest payments, in 2016, by which time we anticipate that EBITDA will have declined to about EUR66 million.

Given ENCE's good market position in the forest product industry, we have valued the company as a going concern at the hypothetical point of default, using a 5.5x multiple of proxy EBITDA at default. This gives a gross enterprise value of about EUR365 million at the point of default. We then deducted administrative costs, priority claims (EUR40 million on the factoring facility), soft loans at subsidiaries, and EUR95 million of drawings on the RCF. This resulted in residual value of about EUR190 million to repay the EUR260 million notes (including six months of prepetition interest). This translates into recovery at the high end of the 50%-70% range and a recovery rating of '3' on the senior secured notes. Although the numerical coverage is slightly higher than 70%, we keep the recovery rating at '3'. This is because, in line with our criteria, for companies domiciled in a relatively unfavorable jurisdiction for creditors regime, we require coverage exceeding 90% for a higher recovery rating.